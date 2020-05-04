Bengaluru-based startup CodeNinja.ai has raised an undisclosed amount of seed round investment through EaSyndicate, an early adopters syndicate in Letsventure.com. Hari Balasubramanian, a seasoned angel investor, led this round of investment and will also be joining the company's board.





The company plans to utilise the investment for product development and global expansion. They also want to build a DIY curriculum for users to develop applications without the help of developers.





Commenting on the announcement, Prashanth Kuppur, Founder & CEO, CodeNinja.ai said, "Technology is revolutionising the way we do business with high-tech approaches like artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. However, application development is still untouched by these advancements and follows the same path for ages with the developer, tester, and DevOps at the core. This is what we are trying to re-engineer at CodeNinja.AI — making technology accessible to everyone, anyone. Anyone can build an enterprise-grade application at the speed of light to gain a competitive advantage."





Founded in April 2017, by Prashanth Kuppur, Deepak Kalhan, Saurabh Kukreti, and Richpal Gora, Codeninja.ai is an AI-powered 'no-code' platform which can generate application development code in Android, iOS, and web. It has already been adapted by a number of corporate and MSME companies to build and deploy their applications.





Commenting on the investment, lead investor Hari Subramanian said, "The team at codeninja.ai has taken up a very bold and futuristic vision of building a global platform which can disrupt the way applications are developed and deployed in today's marketplace. EaSyndicate is an early adopters syndicate of investors in Letsventure.com — where the investors actively support founding teams by supporting market validation, providing early adopters for testing, and using the innovative product of the startup. We are very happy to support such disruptive innovation, which has a global appeal."





CodeNinja.ai aims to become the fastest growing coding platform in India. They provide this solutions to IT application development, services organisations, startups which have IT products/Services as offerings, system integrators, cloud service providers and security solution providers.