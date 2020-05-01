Coronavirus: Ola offers super-sanitised experience with rideshare option Pro

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has announced the launch of Ola Pro, a new service to help people who need a super-sanitised rideshare option for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ola Pro trial, which begins on Thursday in Sydney, introduced a fleet of specially fitted-out cars that provide hygiene and safety standards, apart from a premium in-car experience. The company said it was available for people seeking extra assurance, such as those working with at-risk community members.

Managing Director of Ola Australia Simon Smith said,

“Ola Pro is designed to help people looking for some extra peace of mind with a transport option to get them from A to B as safely as possible.”





According to the firm, the new service features vehicles fitted with a transparent plastic barrier separating the driver and rider. The vehicles are sanitised after every trip by drivers and professionally sanitised every week, it added.

Under the new service, Ola drivers have been provided gloves, masks and cleaning equipment, as well as hand sanitiser to protect their own safety. They will also be regularly temperature checked, the company said in a statement, to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and service to the rider. Drivers are also undergoing hygiene training to build their skills and ensure they follow best practice, the firm added.

“Not only do we want to protect our customers, we want to protect our drivers,” Simon said. “Our drivers have been struggling like many other small business people during this crisis, and Ola Pro gives them the opportunity to continue to work, while providing a vital community service.”

Ola Pro is now available in Sydney at Ola’s standard rideshare rates with a nominal sanitisation fee of $4.50 to cover the additional cleaning costs involved.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)