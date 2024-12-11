The role of digital education in supporting language diversity in rural schools

In a country as linguistically diverse as India, where over 121 languages are spoken by more than 10,000 people each, preserving and promoting linguistic diversity is vital to maintaining cultural heritage.

Yet in rural schools, limited resources and infrastructure often restrict students' exposure to multiple languages, impacting not only their cultural understanding but also their educational development. Digital education offers a promising solution to these challenges, empowering rural schools to support language diversity while equipping students with tools for academic and personal growth.

For students in rural areas, a lack of educational materials in their native languages can create a considerable disadvantage. Studies show that children learn best when taught in their mother tongue during early years; this strengthens cognitive skills and enhances their understanding of complex concepts. Yet, despite these benefits, nearly 40% of students in rural India are not taught in their primary language, often due to a lack of qualified teachers and resources.

Impact of digital education

Digital education tools have the potential to bridge this gap by offering a broad array of resources in multiple languages, from digital libraries to videos and interactive exercises, accessible via tablets, computers, or smartphones. Through such resources, digital education is making language learning more inclusive and accessible.

State-led initiatives have introduced digital classrooms and bilingual content across schools in India. One such initiative is the DIKSHA platform, which provides free digital content in over 15 Indian languages. Such programmes have been crucial in supporting linguistic diversity, ensuring rural students receive an education that reflects their cultural backgrounds.

Digital education also plays a critical role in fostering a greater appreciation for India’s rich cultural diversity. Language is deeply intertwined with culture; by learning in their native tongue, students gain a more profound connection to their heritage. Digital platforms can introduce students to various cultural aspects associated with language, such as folklore, literature, and history, using multimedia content to enhance learning.

In rural schools where access to diverse cultural experiences may be limited, digital resources enable students to explore their own culture, as well as others, in ways traditional textbooks may not offer.

Accessing content that spans multiple languages and cultures allows rural students to develop a more inclusive worldview, which is essential in an interconnected world.

Platforms like the National Digital Library of India, which provide access to a vast repository of educational content across multiple Indian languages, ensure that children engage with literature that is both familiar and educational. This form of digital enrichment encourages children to celebrate and respect linguistic diversity.

Another critical advantage of digital education in rural schools is its ability to provide interactive and personalised language-learning experiences. Apps for language learning, interactive quizzes, and speech-recognition tools help students improve pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar at their own pace. In areas where language teachers are scarce, these tools offer students a self-directed way to enhance their skills.

The impact of digital education on language learning is particularly significant. A recent UNESCO study found that students who learn in their mother tongue during their first few school years are more likely to stay in school and perform well academically. Additionally, digital platforms equipped with AI can tailor lessons to individual learning speeds, providing customised feedback that enhances overall learning.

In a globalised economy, multilingualism is increasingly valuable, creating new career paths and opportunities for students. Rural students who are proficient in more than one language can connect with a broader range of industries and job markets, both within and outside India.

Digital education can thus be a means for rural schools to not only foster linguistic diversity but also prepare students for future professional success. According to a LinkedIn report, proficiency in multiple languages is highly sought after, with 60% of global employers expressing a preference for bilingual employees.

By emphasising language diversity, rural schools help students become well-rounded, culturally aware, and equipped to navigate the complexities of a globalised world.

As India advances its digital literacy goals, integrating digital education with a focus on linguistic diversity can create a more inclusive, empowered, and culturally connected generation.

The author is the CEO of eVidyaloka, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to reshaping the educational landscape of rural India.