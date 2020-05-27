Paytm partners with Vodafone Idea to let feature phone users recharge using UPI

This service allows mobile banking transactions using basic feature phones without the need of having a mobile internet data facility for using Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) based banking.

By Press Trust of India
27th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm on Tuesday said it has partnered Vodafone Idea and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to allow feature phone users to recharge their numbers using UPI.


"Paytm is now empowering feature phone users to recharge for their Vodafone Idea numbers with just a valid UPI ID. Along with the telecom major and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to extend this service throughout the country," Paytm said in a statement.
Paytm

Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Paytm records 4x growth in payments made to merchants during lockdown


The move will help crores of citizens, who mostly use feature mobile phones, to now top up their numbers without having the need to visit physical stores, it added.


Paytm said that this service is based on the NPCI's payment service *99# which works on the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel.


This service allows mobile banking transactions using basic feature phones without the need of having a mobile internet data facility for using USSD based banking.


"There are over 550 million feature phone users in the country. A majority of them are migrants and daily wage earners. Due to the ongoing lockdown, many people who rely mainly on mobile phone stores, recharge kiosks are finding it difficult to top-up their basic feature phones which rarely have internet data facility," Paytm Senior Vice President Abhay Sharma said.


Praveena Rai, chief operating officer of NPCI said the USSD-based service would facilitate feature phone users having a UPI ID to keep in touch with their near and dear ones even if they don't find mobile recharge shops in their localities.


"The USSD service would also help people register their UPI IDs on BHIM UPI and provide them with a seamless mobile recharge experience," Rai added.


Avneesh Khosla, Director-Marketing of Vodafone Idea Ltd, said in the last two months, the company has launched a slew of initiatives to help consumers stay connected.


"We believe that this partnership with Paytm will help facilitate a large number of our digitally unconnected customers to recharge through USSD without being dependent on mobile internet, any digital app, or a physical retail touchpoint," he added.


If a customer's UPI ID is not registered with BHIM UPI, they then need to dial *99# after which they are shown all bank accounts linked with the mobile number from where the USSD is dialled in.


The customer then selects the bank account he wants to register his UPI ID with and sets up a UPI PIN.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Bengaluru-based startup provides online training to make graduates future-ready

Apurva P

JioMart launches in 200 locations as Reliance takes on Bigbasket, Amazon, others in ecommerce

Sohini Mitter

Flipkart signs MoU with Karnataka Mango Board to enable farmers sell produce online

Team YS

Ola acquires Amsterdam startup Etergo to launch electric two-wheeler

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Find out which skills will get you hired amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon provides free COVID-19 health insurance for its sellers

Press Trust of India

Why companies need to invest in the right infrastructure to overcome the Covid-19 crisis

Madhurima Agarwal

South Korea, the innovation powerhouse, is looking to power startups with the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2020

Ryan Frantz

Infosys partners with Avaloq to strengthen wealth management capabilities via digital platforms

Press Trust of India

Want to pay salaries and make other payments conveniently? PAY U SALARY is the perfect solution

Team YS

Biocon gets DCGI nod for device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India