Snapdeal expands to e-learning segment, signs up Toppr, Gradeup, Olympiad

Ecommerce firm Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has added e-learning vertical on its platform by signing up Toppr, Toppers Exam, Gradeup, Olympiad Helper, Practice Guru, and others to sell their courses and study materials.





With this, Snapdeal customers can access study material of 20 school boards, including ICSE, CBSE and IB, for classes 5 to 12 covering more than 100 subjects, the company said in a statement.





"Because of the disruption in the academic schedules at the school level and for those preparing for competitive exams, there is increased parental and student driven demand for supplementary learning solutions. The e-learning solutions offered on Snapdeal will enhance the overall learning experience of students in all parts of India," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.





The Indian government has asked schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to remain closed during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. Most of the schools have started online classes to not disrupt their students' education.





The e-learning firms on Snapdeal have started providing e-books, mock tests, practice materials, and other online products for general academics, competitive tests and upskilling courses, the statement said.





The study material is available in eight languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali, to cater to the needs of diverse Indian audiences.





"There is a German language learning course too," it said.





During the lockdown, Snapdeal has seen a significant increase in the orders for books for various competitive exams and general academics. However, given the lockdown restrictions, delivery of these books has been slow.





With more than 70 million visitors to the site every month, New Delhi-based Snapdeal plays a significant role in the development of the ecommerce sector in India, especially in Tier-II and III areas of the country.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)