Bengaluru sports-tech startup StanceBeam partners with Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan Cricket Academy for remote coaching

The sports-tech startup provides for real-time monitoring of players’ training, as well as enables coaches to provide feedback remotely.

By Thimmaya Poojary
21st May 2020
The advent of coronavirus pandemic has pushed us towards a contactless environment through social distancing, and to enable this, Bengaluru-based sports-tech startup StanceBeam has partnered with the cricket academy of former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, to enable remote coaching.


Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan’s Cricket Academy (CAP) has entered into a partnership with StanceBeam to offer a remote-coaching platform for aspiring cricketers.


The startup claims that aspirant sportsperson across India can get seamless virtual coaching experience at home, in the current lockdown phase and beyond.


This gaming startup is establishing esports in India with 300,000 registered gamers


Irfan Pathan, Director of CAP said, “These are testing times for cricketers in India. CAP was established to cater to the untapped talent that is spread across states in the country. With a nationwide footprint, we are focussed on giving international exposure to young talent in India. Our partnership with StanceBeam is a step in that direction, and will help emerging cricketers focus on improving their game”.


The CAP Remote Coaching Programme offers personalised training experience based on the students cricketing skills and the fee structure starts at Rs 1,250.


Arminder Thind, Founder and CEO, StanceBeam said, “At StanceBeam, our key objective is to ensure players can continue to train and improve – anytime and anywhere. COVID-19 posed a challenge to this situation and accelerated the launch of our StanceBeam Connect platform that helps coaches and academies train their students remotely. This combined with our Smart Cricket Bat Sensor “StanceBeam Striker” will also provide insights and analytics that will aid them further.”


The StanceBeam Connect platform enables real-time monitoring by giving students access to features such as recorded training videos, shadow practice sessions, swing metrics, etc., which the coaches can access and provide course correction real-time. This virtual training platform is set to transform and digitise cricket coaching during this pandemic and beyond. StanceBeam has opened this programme to all cricket academies in India.


According to StanceBeam, the SaaS layer of its platform can be easily integrated into any cricket academy model, and coaches can enrol for this new wave of remote coaching.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

