Taming the dragon: Should India look at all foreign investments with a hawk’s eye?

Not viewing all Chinese investments with the same hostility and defining criteria to segregate genuine investments from hostile attacks could be considered by the government; speed with clarity is a must.

By Rohan Batra & Dhruv Sethi
18th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Press Note 3 of 2020, released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), altered India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) outlook towards its prying neighbours.


With the declared objective of curbing opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies, the DPIIT revised the FDI policy to bring investments from adjoining countries under the government-approval route. It was hailed as a protectionist measure, coming close on the heels of its foreign counterparts such as Germany, Spain and Italy announcing similar measures. It was understandably instigated by People’s Bank of China shoring up its stake in HDFC Ltd.


Foreign investment

Out of India's seven bordering nations, China's FDI contribution, as per the DPIIT's data, stands at Rs 14,846 crore between April 2000 and December 2019.

Breaking down the policy

The revised policy took a statutory form only on April 22, 2020 by an amendment to Rule 6 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (NDI Rules) relating to investments by persons residing outside India.


This amendment modifies the existing FDI Policy 2017 by subjecting investments from contiguous countries to government approval as opposed to an automatic route.


Taking China as the base case, this means a Chinese citizen or a corporation based in China cannot invest in India without seeking a government approval. This extends to a Chinese entity or citizen which is the beneficial owner of an investment in India.


Besides covering fresh FDIs, it prescribes government approval even when a Chinese entity/citizen acquires “beneficial ownership” of an existing or future FDI in India through a transfer of ownership, “directly or indirectly”.


Other than that, the existing stakes held by Chinese investor(s) in Indian companies remain unaffected.


For the time being, foreign portfolio investors and foreign venture capital investors from China are out of the fray.

Next steps

With fresh FDIs or transfer of existing/future FDIs requiring government screening, what follows?


The existing standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing FDI proposals notified on June 29, 2017 by the DPIIT kicks in. The investor applicant will be required to submit the investment proposal online on the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal (FIFP) with a lengthy batch of documentation.


Once the proposal is filed, the DPIIT identifies the competent authority and transfers the proposal to it. For some important sectors below, the competent authorities are:


Details

The DPIIT will also forward the proposal to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for comments from a FEMA perspective. The proposal will then reach the desks of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Revenue.


Investments from countries of concern, presently including Pakistan and Bangladesh (though other land-sharing countries like China do not figure yet), requires the Ministry of Home Affairs’ security clearance.


All proposals are to be examined from the point of view of the prevalent FDI policy, press notes, FEMA/ RBI notifications/ guidelines issued from time to time.


By the time a decision is reached, either way, the whole process is expected to take around 10 weeks, if all goes well.

Muddy waters

Besides the layered and cumbersome approval process, the revised policy lacks clarity on the yardstick for approving or rejecting an investment proposal, leaving it to the unguided discretion of the ‘Great Indian Babu’.


Moreover, the widely-worded policy seeks to embrace subsequent rounds of funding in existing FDIs or where rights or bonus issues are being contemplated by the Indian company. Clarity is lacking on this front too.


Terms “beneficial owner” and “beneficial ownership” are undefined in the amendment to the NDI rules. The threshold limit for constituting beneficial ownership is equally wanting. Though the concept of “beneficial ownership” as defined under the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Significant Beneficial Owners) Rules, 2018 may come to the rescue, but the government needs to clarify that.

The Indian government’s criterion for what amounts to “indirectly” transferring ownership, which vests the beneficial ownership in a Chinese entity/citizen is equally missing. For instance, would a Spanish company (S), that is indirectly owned by Chinese company (C) or is its subsidiary, require government approval to invest in India? Perhaps, yes. Should it not be stated in clear terms?


While the amendment is introduced to Rule 6 alone, Rule 9 of NDI Rules, which permits transfer of equity instruments between two persons resident outside India, remains untouched, creating further doubts.

Need of the hour

In most sectors like e-commerce, automobile, private banking sector etc. that attracted Chinese investments, the government’s previous policy had permitted investments under the automatic route, with a sectoral cap of at least 49%.


Indian unicorns and start-ups, dependent on future funding from Chinese investors, should not be starved, if the government has decided to tame the Chinese dragon.


A speedy decision on investment proposals is, thus, key to keep Indian ventures afloat. Perhaps, not viewing all Chinese investments with the same hostility, and defining criteria to segregate genuine investments from hostile attacks may be considered. Speed with clarity is a must.
Also Read

The moral dilemma that all employers are facing amid COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0


Not all is lost though. On the bright side, this revised outlook does seem like a temporary measure which only tames the Chinese Dragon, not slay it.


(Edited by Apoorva Puranik)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus impact: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees, announces new way forward

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] VC firm Iron Pillar raises $45M top-up fund

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Business in coronavirus: Decline in funding, a focus on kiranas, rise of edtech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Shops in Delhi to open on odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with restrictions, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India

Azim Premji Foundation, NCBS, inStem ink partnership on enhanced testing for COVID-19

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] VC firm Iron Pillar raises $45M top-up fund

Vishal Krishna

Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

Press Trust of India

Read how this digital marketing entrepreneur beat all the odds to become a name to reckon within the industry

Team YS

Karnataka launches first accelerator for cyber security startups

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India