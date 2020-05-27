U GRO Capital partners with GVCP to enhance impact financing for small businesses

U GRO Capital, the BSE-listed technology-focused small business lending platform, has entered a partnership with Global Value Creation Partners (GVCP) to enable the former’s growth as a leading impact financing company for small businesses.





As part of the partnership, GVCP has placed two global experts — Vincent Polizatto and William Haworth — as advisors to U GRO. These two experts will provide support in the areas of strategy, corporate and risk governance, and overall institutional development.





Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital





Global Value Creation Partners (GVCP) — founded by Sanjeev Goel, former Global Co‐Head of Equities for Financial Institution Group of International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group — promotes economic and societal development in emerging markets.





According to GVCP, its engagement will help U GRO accelerate its development as an environmental, social and governance lender and also foster domestic and global partnerships with the impact community.





On the engagement, Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of U GRO Capital, said, “We are elated on this partnership with GVCP. We are confident to create a premier institution for financing small and micro businesses and build a globally benchmarked framework for environmental, social and governance (ESG) for U GRO’s operations."





Sanjeev Goel, Founder, GVCP, said, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to support U GRO in its mission. MSMEs in India need efficient, fast, reliable, and cost‐effective funding partner with a shared mission for generating employment and economic prosperity for a large section of the society.”





U GRO Capital is focused on addressing the capital needs of small businesses operating in select eight sectors by providing customised loan solutions. It has raised Rs 920 crore of capital from a diversified set of private equity funds like institutional investors and well‐known family offices.





GVCP is an emerging markets advisory services firm dedicated to promoting private sector development.