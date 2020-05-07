Coronavirus: Uber Partners with Nature's Basket in Mumbai and Pune to deliver essentials

Ride-hailing app Uber today announced a partnership with online supermarket and grocery chain Nature’s Basket. This would provide residents in Mumbai and Pune access to essential supplies at their doorsteps, amid the ongoing lockdown.





Started as a single store in Mumbai in 2005, Nature’s Basket is part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group’s retail flagship Spencer’s Retail. Nature’s Basket’s footprint currently extends to over 36 premium convenience stores in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, with deliveries to all cities across India including Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Surat, and more.





Commenting on the partnership, Spencer’s Retail and Nature’s Basket MD, Devendra Chawla, said,





"To enable more deliveries in a day to our consumers via our ecommerce and phone delivery orders, we have tied up with Uber as more number of deliveries can be done in a larger vehicle as compared to one person on one bike. Solving the last mile deliveries is the need of the hour.”





This partnership will provide customers access to Nature’s Basket stores located in Bandra, Chembur, Lokhandwala and Prabhadevi in Mumbai, and in Aundh in Pune.





In line with government guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, all driver partners associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards.





Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said,





"We will continue to offer our technology and network to support authorities and citizens in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in their attempts to return to a new normal. We also step up our efforts for creating earning opportunities for driver partners by not charging any commissions, enabling drivers associated with our last mile delivery service to keep 100 percent of billed amounts."





Uber introduced its new last mile delivery service last month in response to the nationwide lockdown to keep vital supply chains running and to provide citizens with access to everyday essentials.