Vivo announces new 'Make in India' design in logo

Last year, Smartphone maker Vivo had committed to investing Rs 7,500 crore towards manufacturing mobile devices in India.

By Press Trust of India
15th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday revamped its logo by adding a crowdsourced 'Make In India' design that will be printed on the box of all the phones it will sell in the country.


Last year, Vivo had committed to invest Rs 7,500 crore towards manufacturing mobile devices in India.


"We, at Vivo India, have been aligned to the 'Make in India' initiative since the beginning. The new logo design that will be printed on the box of all our upcoming devices reiterates our commitment to make India a manufacturing hub and reinstates our mission of being an internationally local organisation," Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said in a statement.


All phones sold by Vivo in India are manufactured at its Noida factory.


Vivo
Also Read

Vivo Z1x review: a power-packed mid-range smartphone, but lacks finesse


Vivo India had announced a contest last year inviting designs that showcased the company's commitment to making India a manufacturing hub


The winning logo was designed by Rahul Patel, a design enthusiast from Mumbai, and crowdsourced on Talenthouse India (a division of Reliance Entertainment), the statement said.


Last year, Vivo had increased its investment commitment to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 4,000 crore. Marya had said the investment will be done in phases with the aim to create 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years.


"We have been committed to the 'Make in India' right from the beginning and have been manufacturing here for some time. We have seen strong growth in our business in India," Marya said at the time.


"Vivo will contribute not only in the form of economic growth and technology, but also towards skilled labour and jobs for the vast talent pool of the nation. Overall, our aim is to create about 40,000 job opportunities over the next 10 years," he had added.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These 5 companies are giving hikes to employees during coronavirus crisis

Trisha Medhi

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Intello Labs raises $5.9M in Series A round from Saama Capital, others

Sampath Putrevu

Retaining critical knowledge – how to ensure business continuity during times of layoff and churn

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Meet the man behind India's favourite quarantine game Ludo King
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] DigitalOcean raises $50M from existing investors Access Industries, Andreessen Horowitz

Rashi Varshney

Paytm Payments Bank launches ‘Cash at Home’ facility for senior citizens in Delhi NCR

Sujata Sangwan

Contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu now available on JioPhone

Press Trust of India

Why a recession is the best time to open a savings account for your children

Ramkumar R. S.

Retaining critical knowledge – how to ensure business continuity during times of layoff and churn

Madanmohan Rao

These 5 companies are giving hikes to employees during coronavirus crisis

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru