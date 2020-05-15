Vivo announces new 'Make in India' design in logo

Smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday revamped its logo by adding a crowdsourced 'Make In India' design that will be printed on the box of all the phones it will sell in the country.





Last year, Vivo had committed to invest Rs 7,500 crore towards manufacturing mobile devices in India.





"We, at Vivo India, have been aligned to the 'Make in India' initiative since the beginning. The new logo design that will be printed on the box of all our upcoming devices reiterates our commitment to make India a manufacturing hub and reinstates our mission of being an internationally local organisation," Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said in a statement.





All phones sold by Vivo in India are manufactured at its Noida factory.









Vivo India had announced a contest last year inviting designs that showcased the company's commitment to making India a manufacturing hub





The winning logo was designed by Rahul Patel, a design enthusiast from Mumbai, and crowdsourced on Talenthouse India (a division of Reliance Entertainment), the statement said.





Last year, Vivo had increased its investment commitment to Rs 7,500 crore from Rs 4,000 crore. Marya had said the investment will be done in phases with the aim to create 40,000 jobs over the next 10 years.





"We have been committed to the 'Make in India' right from the beginning and have been manufacturing here for some time. We have seen strong growth in our business in India," Marya said at the time.





"Vivo will contribute not only in the form of economic growth and technology, but also towards skilled labour and jobs for the vast talent pool of the nation. Overall, our aim is to create about 40,000 job opportunities over the next 10 years," he had added.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)