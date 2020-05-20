These 3 ways can help companies improve agility in a post-COVID-19 world

While we’re all in the thick of managing business disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we also need to think about what comes next. How will organisations change when we’re beyond this crisis, and are we prepared for the ripple effects that will follow?





Today, amid the pandemic, companies are being tested on their agility, and the ability to launch new products, services, and solutions to ensure the business continues as close to normal as possible.





When looking at the future, it’s clear there are three areas where every developmental organisation must focus on injecting agility into their transformation efforts, so that they are ready for the next significant disruption.





1. Create a culture of change in the workforce

There are some serious concerns when it comes to the skills of the workforce. PwC claims 76 percent of the CEOs are worried about the speed of changing technology and how it may threaten their company’s growth if they can’t move at pace.





I believe a constant change creates ample opportunities for the workforce to evolve for whatever the future holds. Ensuring your employees embrace this change through an environment of continuous change is critical. It’s essential to invest in innovation initiatives, upskilling programmes, and the personal development of employees.

2. Evolve your practices and methodologies

So, when you are evolving the workforce, what areas should you focus on, and why? Consider upskilling in new methodologies like DevOps, technologies such as microservices, and journeys like cloud migration. These are the areas that will ensure business agility, preparing the workforce for the next major disruption.





Further, the concepts of “fail fast” and “elevate success” should also be taken into consideration. When adopting new tools and processes across teams, new approaches that prove to be a success in one project are taken across the company, or discarded if they don’t work.

3. Be proactive with customers

Solving business interruptions shouldn’t be seen as a quick fix, and make sure your customers don’t see it as one either. Ensure customers see you as invested in their long-term success, and not just a provider of short-term services.





This idea goes beyond just your relationship with a customer; many of them are not entirely dependent on you to provide their IT services. Being agile means being able to suggest alternatives when you see a lagging piece in the value chain. In many cases, customers may not necessarily ask for help, so proactive engagement is critical here.





Within your customer teams, consider adopting new ways of working and strengthening collaboration between different units. This ensures project goals continue to be met in times of crisis, even though the workforce is not in its normal mode.

The new normal

Without a doubt, organisations will change due to these uncertain times. Transforming a business will always bring some form of uncertainty, but the benefits are clear.









Focussing on people, processes, and proactivity with agility at the centre is the path forward. And, it’s the only way to be prepared for future disruptions.