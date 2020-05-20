Yariv Hasar, the current General Manager at Amdocs Development is a seasoned leader and experienced executive in technology and development with a profound record in the software and telecommunication industry. Focused on business development, portfolio and program management, technological excellence and innovation. Skilled in technology leadership, strategic planning, IT service management, system architecture, projects management and software programs. Strong engineering professional (M.Sc.) with an MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern University).