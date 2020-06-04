Amazon sellers can now register and manage services in Hindi

Amazon has announced that sellers can now register and manage online business in Hindi on its marketplace to break the language barrier for millions of entrepreneurs, micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers in India.





Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India, said that hundreds of Amazon sellers from Tier-I, II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi experience to manage their accounts during the six-months testing phase.

"During the testing phase, for the first time, new sellers from markets like Darbhanga in Bihar, Barmer in Rajasthan, Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, Hailakandi in Assam, and Bardhaman in West Bengal signed up on the Amazon.in marketplace," he added.





Everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics, will be available in Hindi on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app.





Sellers registering through the desktop can change their preferred language by accessing the ‘language drop-down’ available on every page, at the top-right corner. On the Seller App, the language can be changed through the language drop-down on the bottom left corner while registering and through the App ‘Settings’ menu. Once the language is changed, sellers can view all pages and workflows in Hindi.





Amazon looks at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace ecommerce to grow, said Gopal, continuing to double down its efforts on vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives.





"This becomes all the more significant today as businesses emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and explore new opportunities for growth," he added.





Speaking to YourStory on how COVID-19 situation has impacted customer demands and sellers registration, Gopal said there is an increase in the interest rate of the sellers among SMBs to join the online journey.





He also revealed a finding of a survey Amazon with 2,000 sellers, where sellers said that they want a service like Amazon post coronavirus pandemic either diversify or mitigate the risks they are seeing in other channels.





Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Hindi. Furthermore, through Seller University’s library of 700 videos in five Indian languages, current and new sellers are assisted to enrol, manage, and grow their businesses.