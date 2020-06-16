CoinDCX launches DCX Learn to spearhead crypto education movement

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX launches DCX Learn, a resource for cryptocurrency and blockchain content, as its first educational initiative under the #TryCrypto initiative.

By Vishal Krishna
16th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX now has a new subsidiary: DCX Learn, an edtech platform for those who want to learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain.


CoinDCX wants DCX Learn to play a vital role in leading the nationwide movement towards borderless financial services and digital asset adoption. It aims to introduce 50 million Indian users to the cryptocurrency sector.


Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CoinDCX, says, “With DCX Learn, we want to arm users with the knowledge necessary to navigate crypto markets. As India’s largest exchange, we believe it is our duty to give people the tools needed to unlock the benefits of digital assets, and we are sure that DCX Learn will be vitally important in achieving our goal of on-boarding 50 million Indian crypto users.”


CoinDCX

Founders Neeraj & Sumit

The DCX Learn platform will provide learning material in the form of guides and articles, online courses, interactive lectures, and free quizzes, specifically tailored to all levels of crypto users, from novice to advanced market participants. Topics on the platform will include blockchain, cryptocurrency, trading, economics, and security.


Shan Aggarwal, Head of Corporate Development at Coinbase, said, “Much like how bitcoin was born out of the 2008 financial crisis, today’s global environment makes it a great time for an initiative and platform such as DCX Learn to provide consumers with valuable information on the benefits they can accrue with crypto, as well as how to engage in its use.”


CoinDCX recently closed a successful Series A funding round, with $3 million in funding from Bain Capital and others,as well as successful strategic investment of an additional $2.5 million from Coinbase Ventures and Polychain Capital.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Biotech startup Biomoneta raises undisclosed round, will take germicidal tech to market

Vishal Krishna

Ever wondered how the items you ordered reached well within time once the restriction on e-commerce was lifted? This Flipkart seller tells you how he did.

Sindhu MV

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Pivot and Persist: How FabHotels stayed in business even as coronavirus shuttered the hotel industry

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Here's how Mukesh Ambani's JioPhone is bridging India’s digital divide
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan invests in yoga-based startup SARVA

Sujata Sangwan

Swiggy launches ‘Jumpstart Package’ to assist restaurants with resuming operations

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Biotech startup Biomoneta raises undisclosed round, will take germicidal tech to market

Vishal Krishna

India 2019 FDI up 21 pc; growth to continue: UN

Press Trust of India

Social media company ShareChat migrates to Google Cloud

Press Trust of India

Alibaba Cloud to invest $283M to accelerate global partner ecosystem

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India