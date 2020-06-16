Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX now has a new subsidiary: DCX Learn, an edtech platform for those who want to learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain.





CoinDCX wants DCX Learn to play a vital role in leading the nationwide movement towards borderless financial services and digital asset adoption. It aims to introduce 50 million Indian users to the cryptocurrency sector.





Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CoinDCX, says, “With DCX Learn, we want to arm users with the knowledge necessary to navigate crypto markets. As India’s largest exchange, we believe it is our duty to give people the tools needed to unlock the benefits of digital assets, and we are sure that DCX Learn will be vitally important in achieving our goal of on-boarding 50 million Indian crypto users.”





Founders Neeraj & Sumit

The DCX Learn platform will provide learning material in the form of guides and articles, online courses, interactive lectures, and free quizzes, specifically tailored to all levels of crypto users, from novice to advanced market participants. Topics on the platform will include blockchain, cryptocurrency, trading, economics, and security.





Shan Aggarwal, Head of Corporate Development at Coinbase, said, “Much like how bitcoin was born out of the 2008 financial crisis, today’s global environment makes it a great time for an initiative and platform such as DCX Learn to provide consumers with valuable information on the benefits they can accrue with crypto, as well as how to engage in its use.”





CoinDCX recently closed a successful Series A funding round, with $3 million in funding from Bain Capital and others,as well as successful strategic investment of an additional $2.5 million from Coinbase Ventures and Polychain Capital.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)