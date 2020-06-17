[Funding alert] Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in kids learning startup Lattu Kids

The investment into the startup will enable Airtel to add edtech to its premium digital content portfolio and give distribution scale to quality learning material from Lattu Kids, the company said.

By Sujata Sangwan
17th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has acquired a strategic stake in edtech startup Lattu Media Pvt Ltd (Lattu Kids) as part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.


Mumbai-based Lattu Kids, founded in 2016, specialises in digital learning tools for children. Its app, available for Android users, focusses on improving English vocabulary, English reading and maths skills for children under the age of 10 years through entertaining, fun learning animated videos and games.


According to a statement released by the company, it is estimated that in India, edtech will become a $2 billion plus industry by 2021. The investment will enable Airtel to add edtech to its premium digital content portfolio and give distribution scale to quality learning material from Lattu Kids, the statement added. Airtel already claims to have over 160 million monthly active users across its digital platformsAirtel Thanks app, Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music.


Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said, 


“At Airtel, we aspire to support the growth of the startup ecosystem through our digital platforms. And now more than ever, online education is a critical need for millions of young children who do not have access to regular classrooms. We believe that Lattu Kids can make a positive impact in the space of online education and are excited to have them in our accelerator, and partner in their growth.”


Airtel-Lattu Kids
Also Read

[Funding alert] Bharti Airtel acquires stake in conversational-AI tech startup Voicezen


Lattu Kids becomes the fourth company to join the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, which allows startups to leverage Airtel’s robust ecosystem, including its core strengths in data, distribution, networks, and payments. Other startups backed by the company are Gurugram-based conversational-AI tech startup Voicezen, Bengaluru-based software development startup Vahan, and another Gurugram's logistics tech startup Quikmile.


Vivek Bhutyani, Co-founder and CEO, Lattu Kids added,


“Our vision with Lattu Kids is to impact learning outcomes for young children in Nursery to Grade 2 and lead this category in India by using digital content, gamification and technology. With Airtel, we have found an equally passionate partner and our synergies in this space will allow us to scale Lattu to millions of kids in India across classes and make it a much-loved home grown edtech brand.”


At over 500 million, India has the second largest number of internet users in the world, driven by affordable smartphones and the lowest 4G data tariffs globally. “This deep penetration of the internet has also led to wide adoption of online learning tools. The COVID-19 pandemic and closure of schools has further accelerated the adoption of virtual classrooms and digitally enabled learning,” Airtel said.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Pivot and Persist: How FabHotels stayed in business even as coronavirus shuttered the hotel industry

Debolina Biswas

How a Silicon Valley techie and a media veteran launched an ambitious startup from a garage

Ramarko Sengupta

Meet the 6 edtech startups that have seen record growth amid COVID-19 lockdown

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
The story of Anshul Bhagi, a techie who started coding at 13
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Jio to capture 48pc market share by FY25: Bernstein

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Stride Ventures backs portfolio dairy IoT firm Stellapps with fresh debt round

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts, former Castrol Asia head invest in robotics startup Peppermint

Apurva P

Twitter launches search prompt to help people combat domestic violence in India

Press Trust of India

Zomato's Pankaj Chaddah announces the launch of his startup — Mindhouse

Sindhu Kashyaap

Basecamp's new invite-only email service HEY, which puts users in control, is winning hearts

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India