BYJU’S founders on the rise of edtech amid COVID-19

BYJU’S co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath share insights on building a slow, scalable, and profitable decacorn.

By Team YS
9th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rise of edtech amid COVID-19

Byjus

On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, BYJU’S co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath share insights on building a slow, scalable, and profitable decacorn.


What Indians searched on Google

laptop keyboard


Even as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, Indians seem to be slowly distancing themselves from the topic. At least, as far as Google search goes.


India will have many unicorns despite COVID-19

unicorn


Infosys Co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that coronavirus hasn’t changed prospects for Indian startups, which remain as lucrative as ever.


Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 Cr from ADIA

Ambani_Jio

Photo: YS Design


Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885.65 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, General Atlantic in less than seven weeks.


India’s auto industry gears up for digitisation

Auto-digital


Reeling under the impact of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown, digitisation has emerged as the key to the survival of India’s automotive industry. 


Shattering social stigma around menstruation

Deane De Menezes

26-year-old Deane De Menezes.


Deane De Menezes quit her corporate job to start an NGO, Red is the New Green, to tackle the social stigma attached to menstruation.


Building a Rs 30 lakh dessert business

Scoopski

(L-R) Sonal and Vedika Tibrewal, Founders of Scoopski


Kolkata-based Scoopski makes edible cookie dough that can be consumed straight from the jar, baked into cookies, or used as a topping.


Repurposing sanitary napkin machines for masks

Saral Designs

Suhani Mohan and Kartik Mehta, co-founders, Saral Designs. Credit: LinkedIn


Saral Designs, which designed machines for decentralised production of sanitary napkins, has repurposed one of its variants to produce masks to fight coronavirus.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Arkam Ventures announces the first close of its Rs 700 Cr early-stage tech fund, to focus on startups building for Middle India

Dipti Nair

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[YS Learn] Leadership lessons from Bill Campbell - the man who mentored Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Steve Jobs

Sindhu Kashyaap

Why these Ola and Zomato Hyperpure execs chose to launch an agritech startup

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
BYJU’S founders on the rise of edtech amid COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ever wondered how the elite find their perfect match? Meet Anuradha Gupta, founder of Vows for Eternity

Team YS

How CargoFL is digitising India's trucking community and empowering small and medium logistics businesses

Ryan Frantz

‘Stay with a problem for at least a few years to actually learn’ – 55 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Leadership lessons from Bill Campbell - the man who mentored Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Steve Jobs

Sindhu Kashyaap

How Flipkart kept its users engaged during lockdown with effective collaboration

Thimmaya Poojary

[Techie Tuesday] How Riddhi Mittal, who started coding at 10, is using her tech prowess to help combat coronavirus

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India