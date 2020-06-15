Chennai will switch to shutdown mode for 12 days again: TN CM K Palaniswami

Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Monday.





After a meeting with an expert panel and amid rising coronavirus cases in Chennai, Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai and several areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police and situated in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Kancheepuram districts.





During the 12-day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, he said.

K Palaniswami, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu





The proposed lockdown, sans present relaxations, will be implemented from June 19 to 30. and on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full-scale shutdown without any relaxations, he said.





This is the fifth meeting of the expert committee with the government and several experts including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist with WHO, and Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, public health expert with Indian Council for Medical Research — National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai took part in the meeting through a virtual link.





On Sunday, Tamil Nadu registered 1,974 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall tally to 44,661 and 38 people died of the virus, raising the fatality count to 435 in the state.





Dr V Ramasubramanian, a member of the expert committee, said the rise in the number of cases was on expected lines.





Though there was 'psychological stress' and several people feared the pandemic, they did not take adequate precautions and it was a dichotomy, he said.





The member, an infectious diseases specialist, said following the panel's suggestions mobile hospitals have been deployed by the government and people with apprehensions may avail counselling from such facilities, he said.





Even symptoms like fever, headache, body or throat pain, for a day or two could be an indicator to coronavirus and minor symptoms even for a brief spell should not be ignored and such people need isolation for a week at the least.





Pointing out that there was an apprehension among some people that they will be immediately put in isolation in a hospital, he said it was unfounded.





"It has been suggested that symptomatic people with necessary means could isolate themselves at their homes."





People in isolation with other health issues could use pulse oximeter, a device to monitor oxygen levels in body and if oxygen saturation was found to be below 94 percent, they should reach the hospital immediately.





"If they reach the hospital with respiratory distress, it may be too late and understanding that people should cooperate," he pointed out.





To a question, he said it will be sufficient if the present curbs were followed and added that the government will act on their recommendations on which area needs tightening of restrictions.