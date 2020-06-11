Coronavirus updates for June 11

India now has the fourth-highest cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world with more than 297,000 positive cases, and the death toll surpassing the 8,000-mark. India's case count is now only lower than that of the US, Russia, and Brazil.





ICMR said that India has not yet reached the community transmission stage. The medical research body said that the prevalence of the novel coronavirus is low, with the country's case per lakh population among the lowest in the world. The Health Ministry has also stated that India's recovery rate is now at 49.2 percent.





With a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, states are doubling down in their efforts to contain the spread. Punjab has ordered stricter lockdown to be observed on the weekends and public holidays. Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi have asked for Indian Railways' isolation coaches. Kerala has decided to postpone Sabarimala festival scheduled for June 19.





According to Worldometer, more than 7.5 million people have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus across the world. According to the World Health Organisation, 10 countries account for nearly 75 percent of the new cases. WHO also said that the infection is fast accelerating across Africa as the continent suffers from a shortage of test kits.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Conversational AI startup Uniphore leverages AI to ready for post-coronavirus world





The need for automation is soaring amid the coronavirus crisis as BPO calls swell. Conversational AI startup Uniphore is tapping technology to change the way enterprises engage with consumers and build loyalty in the post-COVID-19 world.





We are anticipating bigger impact of digitisation across India due to the pandemic, says Zendesk COO Tom Keiser





Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk, spills the secret to customer success, and reveals how the CRM industry will look like after COVID-19.





IAN, Indifi Technologies launch Growth Stage Debt Fund for startups hit by COVID-19





IAN's portfolio companies will be able to avail debt between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 crore, and the loan payment duration will be between 18 to 36 months.





Coronavirus: Expecting a drop in property prices, survey reveals people are interested in buying real estate





The latest consumer sentiment survey by NoBroker.com indicates that 65 percent of consumers think that it is the best time to buy a property.





This Pune-based Chemistry teacher devised an innovative way to conduct online classes





Moumita B., a Chemistry teacher from Pune, used a makeshift setup to conduct her online classes with the inclusion of a blackboard, giving it a real classroom vibe.





How some farmers navigated the rough coronavirus seas during the lockdown





The coronavirus pandemic has threatened to widen the disparity between the socio-economic classes in India, especially in villages where a lack of transportation and disrupted supply chains had wreaked havoc. VDC have been instrumental in helping farmers deal with the pandemic, but is that enough?





5 hacks to make the most of your marketing budget during COVID-19





Here are five tips on how your digital campaigns can continue to thrive despite the impact of coronavirus on the ad industry.





How brands can address the hyperdrive impact of COVID-19 on ecommerce





The ‘Brand Chi’ — communicate, humanise and innovate — ecommerce brands need to follow to sail through these turbulent times amidst COVID-19.





COVID-19: Why reviving MSME sector should be top priority for Indian economy





With uncertainty over the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, it is the need of the hour for MSMEs and the government to come together to work towards repurposing business plans, restarting operations, and protect employees and workers.