Coronavirus updates for June 13

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
13th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths across India inches close to 9,000, as the number of overall cases cross 300,000, according to Worldometer. In a review meeting, the Prime Minister's Office said five states account for a majority of the cases and most of the new cases are coming out of large cities.


Many states are now taking drastic steps to curb the rise in the number of cases. West Bengal will set up 200 'safe homes' to shelter a large number of migrant workers. Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, will see a lockdown on Sundays, starting from tomorrow. Delhi will set up a 10,000-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital as the city saw a record spike of over 2,000 cases in a single day.


The global COVID-19 case count crossed 7.7 million, with nearly 430,000 deaths reported so far, according to Worldometer. With the emergence of a new cluster, China has again put a partial lockdown in its capital city, Beijing. Brazil's biggest cemetery is now exhuming graves to make room for fatalities as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the Latin American country cross 40,000. According to a study at the Skipps Research Institute, the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have mutated to become more infectious.


Coronavirus
Also Read

We are anticipating bigger impact of digitisation across India due to the pandemic, says Zendesk COO Tom Keiser


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Events discovery startup 10times lets businesses take the virtual FLOOR amid coronavirus


After coronavirus put the brakes on the events industry, Noida-based business events discovery startup 10times speeded up the launch of FLOOR, a virtual platform that helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.


The week that was –from foodtech sector tiding over COVID-19 crisis to a startup making a splash in the dairy industry


As the nation continues to battle the coronavirus, here’s how Indian startups are dealing with the unprecedented crisis.


5 Tips to Hire An Emotionally Intelligent Candidate during COVID-19 Outbreak


As an HR professional, you should try to understand the candidate's motivation and behavior. This blog will help you to learn how to identify the emotional intelligence of a candidate at the time of recruitment, especially when you cannot have a face-to-face interview.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

Bhavya Kaushal

[Startup Bharat] How these ex-Tata Group execs started a milk revolution in Jharkhand

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] US-based startup Postman raises $150 million in Series C round at $2 billion valuation

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Decoding the rise of Sula, one of India’s cult wine brands
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The week that was –from foodtech sector tiding over COVID-19 crisis to a startup making a splash in the dairy industry

Vishal Krishna

Startup Guide Stockholm: how this Nordic hub excels in music-tech, mobile, and more

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] With these Program Manager roles, build great tech for top companies

Debolina Biswas

Decoding the rise of Sula, one of India’s cult wine brands

Team YS

Events discovery startup 10times lets businesses take the virtual FLOOR amid coronavirus

Shreya Ganguly

[Matrix Moments] Tracking metrics key for the success of startups

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India