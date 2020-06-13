Coronavirus updates for June 13

The number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths across India inches close to 9,000, as the number of overall cases cross 300,000, according to Worldometer. In a review meeting, the Prime Minister's Office said five states account for a majority of the cases and most of the new cases are coming out of large cities.





Many states are now taking drastic steps to curb the rise in the number of cases. West Bengal will set up 200 'safe homes' to shelter a large number of migrant workers. Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, will see a lockdown on Sundays, starting from tomorrow. Delhi will set up a 10,000-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital as the city saw a record spike of over 2,000 cases in a single day.





The global COVID-19 case count crossed 7.7 million, with nearly 430,000 deaths reported so far, according to Worldometer. With the emergence of a new cluster, China has again put a partial lockdown in its capital city, Beijing. Brazil's biggest cemetery is now exhuming graves to make room for fatalities as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the Latin American country cross 40,000. According to a study at the Skipps Research Institute, the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have mutated to become more infectious.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Events discovery startup 10times lets businesses take the virtual FLOOR amid coronavirus





After coronavirus put the brakes on the events industry, Noida-based business events discovery startup 10times speeded up the launch of FLOOR, a virtual platform that helps organisers host large-scale events online with up to one million participants.





The week that was –from foodtech sector tiding over COVID-19 crisis to a startup making a splash in the dairy industry





As the nation continues to battle the coronavirus, here’s how Indian startups are dealing with the unprecedented crisis.





5 Tips to Hire An Emotionally Intelligent Candidate during COVID-19 Outbreak





As an HR professional, you should try to understand the candidate's motivation and behavior. This blog will help you to learn how to identify the emotional intelligence of a candidate at the time of recruitment, especially when you cannot have a face-to-face interview.