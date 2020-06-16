Coronavirus updates for June 16

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
16th Jun 2020
While the number of daily COVID-19 infections decreased to a six-day low of just over 10,300, India's death toll saw its highest rise of 396. According to Worldometer, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed more than 344,000, with the death toll touching nearly 10,000.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an e-meeting with the chief ministers and administration heads of 21 states and union territories. The National Capital, Delhi, will now use five-star hotels to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases. Further, Assam announced that it will begin mass testing with the emergence of untraceable clusters. After the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed 4,000, the state government said it will begin door-to-door surveillance to identify people with symptoms.


As the global death toll reached 440,000, mass testing of nearly 90,000 people is underway in Beijing as the number of fresh cases in the city rose to 106. A clinical trial in the UK has determined that a commonly-used steroid drug reduced deaths in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, Turkey became the latest country to mandate the wearing of face masks in public places.


coronavirus vaccine
Meet the 6 edtech startups that have seen record growth amid COVID-19 lockdown


How COVID-19 turned out to be a blessing in disguise for these businesses


As India continues to fight a life-and-death battle against COVID-19, businesses are leveraging this opportunity to come out with consumer products that help boost immunity.


The COVID-19 pandemic has led to exponential growth in the adoption of online education. These six edtech startups that have seen massive traction amid the coronavirus lockdown.


Pandemic Heroes: Meet the 16-year-olds who are helping children keep fit amid COVID-19


Rohan Ray and Akash Raghavan’s COVID Fit Club — an online fitness initiative to enable kids to stay healthy — is offering weight training, cardio workouts, and dance sessions to over 60 participants in Bengaluru.


This woman auto driver from Manipur drove 140 km to drop a COVID-19 discharged patient


Eche Laibi Oinam drove about 140 km from Imphal to the Kamjong district in her autorickshaw to drop off a COVID-19 recovered patient.


Clouds of optimism lay ahead for aviation and private jets sector the post-COVID-19 era


While there’s no telling on when and how the world will break free of COVID-19, here’s how the aviation industry is bracing itself to combat the crisis.


Why Businesses Should Outsource their Needs after COVID-19?


This article discusses the different reasons why businesses should considering outsourcing their needs to cut down their budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


Increased focus on data privacy during pandemic boosts cybersecurity jobs in India, says report


According to data available with employment portal Indeed, job postings related to cybersecurity showed the largest jump between April and May, while searches saw the biggest increase between the same period.


Swiggy launches ‘Jumpstart Package’ to assist restaurants with resuming operations


In a bid to support restaurant industry, Jumpstart Package will focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing overall investment required to bring back customers.


Uncommon for COVID-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy: Study


According to the researchers, of the women who delivered their babies vaginally, only eight out of 292 (2.7 percent) had a baby that tested positive for COVID-19.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

