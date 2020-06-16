Coronavirus updates for June 16

While the number of daily COVID-19 infections decreased to a six-day low of just over 10,300, India's death toll saw its highest rise of 396. According to Worldometer, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed more than 344,000, with the death toll touching nearly 10,000.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an e-meeting with the chief ministers and administration heads of 21 states and union territories. The National Capital, Delhi, will now use five-star hotels to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases. Further, Assam announced that it will begin mass testing with the emergence of untraceable clusters. After the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha crossed 4,000, the state government said it will begin door-to-door surveillance to identify people with symptoms.





As the global death toll reached 440,000, mass testing of nearly 90,000 people is underway in Beijing as the number of fresh cases in the city rose to 106. A clinical trial in the UK has determined that a commonly-used steroid drug reduced deaths in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, Turkey became the latest country to mandate the wearing of face masks in public places.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





