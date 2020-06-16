Swiggy launches ‘Jumpstart Package’ to assist restaurants with resuming operations

Online food delivery aggregator, Swiggy has launched a ‘Jumpstart Package’ for all its restaurant partners who are either already operational for delivery or restarting business operations with the implementation of Unlock 1.0.





In a bid to support the restaurant industry, the Jumpstart Package will focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing the overall investment required to bring back customers. Since the launch of this initiative late last week, over 40,000 restaurant partners have already availed this package.





Commenting on the launch of this initiative for restaurants, Paul Varghese, VP Supply, Swiggy, said, “Since the beginning of the lockdown, we have worked relentlessly with our partner restaurants to help them through this crisis. Swiggy’s Jumpstart Package has been strategically devised to achieve this by combining our learnings with clear insights from our research on present consumer needs. This initiative will catalyse our efforts to drive focussed execution in enabling quick wins for our restaurant partners while catering to evolving consumer needs.”





To resume operations, restaurant partners will be supported with establishing safety and hygiene protocols. Swiggy will share training content on the best practices to be followed at restaurant premises. Restaurants will have an option to regularly upload videos and images of the safety practices followed by them, on the restaurant’s menu page on the Swiggy customer app to help build trust among customers.





To enable smooth cash flow for partners, Swiggy has activated bi-weekly payment options. Restaurants will also have access to subsidised financing through the Swiggy Capital Assist programme.





Earlier this month, Swiggy said it plans to transition the services offered by its premium on-demand delivery platform Scootsy in Mumbai to the company's platforms in the near future.

"To expand our footprint to all discerning customers across Mumbai, we will be transitioning the services offered by Scootsy to Swiggy's platforms in the near future. This will be the first major milestone in setting up the premium category for Swiggy," a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement.