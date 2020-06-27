Coronavirus updates for June 27

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the five lakh mark, as the country reported yet another highest single-day spike of more than 18,500 cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh reported their highest-ever daily cases.









In view of the rising number of cases, Karnataka will now observe total lockdown on Sundays starting from July 5. The state has also imposed a night curfew. Buildings and slums of north Mumbai will be sealed, according to the city police commissioner to curb the spread. According to the Delhi government, it has conducted more than 21,100 cases in a single day and plan to increase the number of ICU beds. Assam will impose a total lockdown in Guwahati from 14 days, starting from June 28. Kerala has now begun tracing contacts of those testing COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.





The global coronavirus death toll is nearing the 500,000 mark, with almost 10 million people reporting positive.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Mobility in a post-COVID-19 world: collaborative efforts, EV push, and infrastructural change





In an exclusive panel discussion with YourStory, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka; Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder and CEO, Bounce; Sudeept Maiti, Senior Manager, WRI India; and Pawan Mulukutla, Urban Mobility Expert; spoke about the future of mobility in a post-COVID world.





How coronavirus has changed the consumer and retail sector





The consumer and retail sectors have been forced to reimagine the way they interact with customers in a post-COVID-19 world, and startups that don't align themselves with the new-normal could face an existential crisis of sorts, say experts at the SmashUp 2020 conference.





COVID-19 changed traditional business practices, fast-tracked path to online model, say SmashUp 2020 panellists





While speaking at SmashUp 2020, an online conference organised by TiE Delhi-NCR chapter, panellists highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing businesses to go online and is opening up opportunities to go global.





The week that was: From Zoho's experiments in villages to a superbike manufacturer making COVID-19 masks





This week we spoke to Neeraj Jhanji, the Founder of Tinker and former engineer at Facebook, and bring the stories of startups joining the fight to curb the spread of coronavirus. Take a look.





This 40-year-old barber is offering free services to frontline COVID-19 workers in Mumbai





Santosh Anant Borhade, who owns a barbershop called ‘Soham,’ close to Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai, has been providing grooming services to frontline COVID-19 warriors for free.





What Impact does COVID-19 have on Diversity Progress in Tech?





In a recent survey conducted by Tech London Advocates, more than 50 percent of tech startups are considering survival to be their top-most priority for the next three months.





Unlock 1.0: how the restaurant industry aims to revive





Food safety and hygiene should be the top priority for restaurants, along with transparency on how they are implementing sanitisation norms. Social distancing should also continue in restaurants.