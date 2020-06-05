Coronavirus updates for June 5

With the number of daily coronavirus infections nearing 10,000, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 233,000, and the number of deaths exceeded 6,400, according to Worldometer.





Meanwhile, the country is increasingly easing out lockdown restrictions. The Health Ministry has issued SOPs applicable to religious places as they are set to open from June 8. Jamia Millia Islamia University will also open its offices with 50 percent staff. In Mumbai, shops have been allowed to open on an odd-even basis except for those in malls.





Due to the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, Centre has put all new government projects, except coronavirus-related schemes, on hold till March 2021. In Mumbai, the rental prices have fallen by up to 25 percent due to salary cuts, job cuts and shutting down of firms, according to reports. Sony Pictures Network India announced that it will take AXN and AXN HD off air from July 1, while Dilli Aaj Tak will also face closure as the entertainment industry is impacted by the lockdown.





The world reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases at around 130,000, according to Worldometer. The global COVID-19 tally has crossed 6.7 million. WHO has stated that people over 60 should wear medical-grade masks while going out, while others are advised to wear three-layer fabric masks.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How IoT startup LimelightIT is preparing organisations and employees for post-lockdown period





Ahmedabad-based startup LimelightIT has developed a wearable wristband to keep a check on employees’ body temperature, cough, and sneeze count.





[Startup Bharat] How this Guwahati-based startup is helping companies keep employees motivated during COVID-19





Started in 2011, Vantage Circle is a one-stop employee engagement platform and a SaaS solution for employee privileges.





How Audio Conferencing will help businesses during COVID-19 Situation?





COVID-19 affects over a hundred countries and the lockdown conditions with social distancing introduce a shift into how you interact with people. Interactions are vital for businesses that are now permitted to reopen but with restrictions.





A salute to the women who are at the forefront during this pandemic





As leaders, primary caregivers, in healthcare, and as rural health workers, women have been playing an important role during the pandemic.





Lessons from coronavirus: Sustainability is a global, shared purpose





The coronavirus pandemic has taught us one more valuable lesson: how interconnected the world is, the environment and economy alike. And it is our shared responsibility to sustain both.





‘The New Normal’: Video Streaming Software to Transform the Future of Media Consumption and Marketing Plans





As the TV industry seeks digital support in content generation and production aspects and major networks continue to launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming services, video streaming software companies are scrambling to include a wide array of new offerings to attract and retain customers.





Post-Covid-19, here’s what the student housing industry will look like





When talking about the higher education sector, the impact can be felt across all verticals — the universities and colleges, the students, and the student housing operators.





Mobile app marketing trends that are here to stay in the post-COVID-19 world





People are getting attached to applications that swiftly, and smartly, solve their problems. This, by and large, can evolve into a gold mine for app marketers.





Coronavirus: FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds virtual meeting with IT body NASSCOM





The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic has led to global rating agencies predicting India's growth to contract in current fiscal. While S&P and Fitch expect GDP to shrink by five percent, Moody's said it would be (-) four percent.





Coronavirus: Mandatory thermal screening, face mask, staggered entry in malls; Cinema halls, gaming arcades to remain shut: Centre





According to the standard operating procedures issued by the government, malls have to mandatorily carry out thermal screenings, and provide hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser). Only asymptomatic customers wearing face covers or masks will be allowed entry.





Agri sector likely to remain resilient from COVID-19 impact; to grow 2.5pc in FY21: Crisil





The report by Crisil Research, however, listed risks such as any likely impact of locust attacks and impact of lockdown on horticulture produce.





Coronavirus: Ola commits Rs 500 Cr for safe mobility initiatives for riders, driver-partners





The company has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports to enable mandatory fumigation of all vehicles every 48 hours.