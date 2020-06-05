Agri sector likely to remain resilient from COVID-19 impact; to grow 2.5pc in FY21: Crisil

The report by Crisil Research, however, listed risks such as any likely impact of locust attacks and impact of lockdown on horticulture produce.

By Press Trust of India
5th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted many sectors, agriculture sector could be the only bright spot as it is likely to witness a 2.5 percent growth in 2020-21, according to a report.


The report by Crisil Research, however, listed risks such as any likely impact of locust attacks and impact of lockdown on horticulture produce.


With the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, demand for horticultural produce is likely to be impacted more than that of food grains.
Farmers


Also Read

These agritech startups managed to raise funding despite coronavirus-led lockdown


Food grains have the government's minimum support price (MSP) and procurement support, the report explained.


The Indian government has announced MSP hike for 14 kharif crops, assuring farmers 50-83 percent returns on their cost of production, it added.


However, horticulture produce is highly perishable, and its wholesale prices collapsed in April despite a sharp reduction in their mandi arrivals.


Also, a number of standing crops, horticulture produce, which was not harvested because of problems in selling, witnessed locust attacks, the report said.


Similarly, demand for flowers has collapsed as religious places are shut down and marriage ceremonies are kept in abeyance or muted, it added.


Livestock, milk, is the largest contributor to this sector with a two-thirds share, followed by meat and a very small share of eggs.


Fortunately, milk consumption from the household segment has remained largely stable despite the lockdown.


Demand from the hotels and restaurants segments, which contributes 15-20 percent to total milk consumption, has collapsed but is expected to pick up gradually once the lockdown is lifted.


Going forward, the report opined that growth in agriculture and allied activities in this fiscal, hinges on a bumper food grains production coupled with a normal monsoon.


Horticulture might have to bear some burns because of perishability, it said.


Milk, which comprises the biggest chunk of livestock, is expected to do well and on the other hand, meat, eggs, fishing, and aquaculture are likely to face a prolonged impact, as there is a tendency to reduce consumption of non-vegetarian food during the pandemic.


A fall in exports in these commodities too is expected to hem in demand, but with the contribution of these items in the agriculture and allied activities sector being relatively lower, the overall agricultural growth may stay resilient, it added.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 reasons why the K-Startup Grand Challenge is your gateway to Asia and the world

Apoorva Puranik

All you need to know about the world’s largest 3-month global accelerator programme: The K-Startup Grand Challenge

Ryan Frantz

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Jio Platforms raises $1.2B from Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Meet the Mumbai-based startup serving Asia’s first plant-based egg
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Home services marketplace Urban Company launches UC Safe Salon campaign

Trisha Medhi

Coronavirus: Ola commits Rs 500 Cr for safe mobility initiatives for riders, driver-partners

Press Trust of India

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at its last manufacturing unit

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Northern Arc raises $50M in debt from US International Development Finance Corporation

Sujata Sangwan

Accelerate your startup’s growth with practical insights at AWSome Builders Virtual Series

Siddhesh Raut

Coronavirus: Mandatory thermal screening, face mask, staggered entry in malls; Cinema halls, gaming arcades to remain shut: Centre

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India