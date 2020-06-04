The inside story of the blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt
Does it make sense to bring in an outsider at the top so late in a company’s life cycle? Here’s a look at the blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt.
In conversation with NASSCOM's Debjani Ghosh
NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks about startups struggling amidst COVID-19, steps the government could take to alleviate them, and key learnings from this pandemic.
World’s first contactless, wireless thermal scanner
Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup BlueSemi has developed an IoT-based contactless, wireless thermal scanning device called Neem.
How FarEye adapted in the toughest of times
Founded in 2013, cloud-based logistics startup FarEye uses predictive technology to make logistics efficient for brands and consumers.
The Bengaluru startup buzzing in international fashion
As the global fashion scene changes due to coronavirus, Bengaluru-based AI startup Bigthinx is making all the right noises, and finds itself at the heart of the revolution.
Using VR-based content for real-life impact on students
Gujarat-based fotonVR is developing VR content for science subjects between classes five and ten. It has so far on-boarded six schools.
Facebook floats new entity ‘Jaadhu’ for Jio Platform’s stake
The proposed transaction does not alter the competitive landscape in any potential market; Facebook and Jio Platforms will continue to operate independently.
