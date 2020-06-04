The inside story of the blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt

Does it make sense to bring in an outsider at the top so late in a company’s life cycle? Here’s a look at the blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt.

By Team YS
4th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt

Does it make sense to bring in an outsider at the top so late in a company’s life cycle? Here’s a look at the blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt.


In conversation with NASSCOM's Debjani Ghosh

Nasscom President

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh

NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks about startups struggling amidst COVID-19, steps the government could take to alleviate them, and key learnings from this pandemic.


World’s first contactless, wireless thermal scanner

BlueSemi, Neem, Sunil Kumar Maddikatla

BlueSemi Founder & CEO Sunil Kumar Maddikatla

Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup BlueSemi has developed an IoT-based contactless, wireless thermal scanning device called Neem.


How FarEye adapted in the toughest of times

Product Roadmap - Fareye

Founders of Fareye

Founded in 2013, cloud-based logistics startup FarEye uses predictive technology to make logistics efficient for brands and consumers. 


The Bengaluru startup buzzing in international fashion

Bigthinx co-founders

Bigthinx co-founders Chandralika Hazarika and Shivang Desai

As the global fashion scene changes due to coronavirus, Bengaluru-based AI startup Bigthinx is making all the right noises, and finds itself at the heart of the revolution.


Using VR-based content for real-life impact on students

fotonVR

Team at fotonVR

Gujarat-based fotonVR is developing VR content for science subjects between classes five and ten. It has so far on-boarded six schools.


Facebook floats new entity ‘Jaadhu’ for Jio Platform’s stake

INDIA'S LARGEST TECH FDI: DECODING THE FACEBOOK-RELIANCE JIO DEAL

The proposed transaction does not alter the competitive landscape in any potential market; Facebook and Jio Platforms will continue to operate independently.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Learn] It isn’t time to be popular; it’s time for tough calls, say investors. Here's how you do it

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Road transport marketplace startup Vahak raises seed round from Leo Capital, angels

Debolina Biswas

This on-demand vehicle service and repair startup registered Rs 4 Cr revenue in first year of operation

Thimmaya Poojary

After Mitron, Google takes down Remove China Apps from Play Store

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
The inside story of the blockbuster co-founder jodi at Dailyhunt
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Jobs roundup] Keen on hiring? Then check out these HR manager roles

Apurva P

Pivot and Persist: This Bengaluru-based experiential event startup eyes double revenue after pivoting from services to product

Rashi Varshney

[YS Learn] It isn’t time to be popular; it’s time for tough calls, say investors. Here's how you do it

Sindhu Kashyaap

Meet the IoT startup helping the likes of OYO, MyGate, and L&T build a contactless future

Sohini Mitter

You are the hero of the story: Anand Chandrasekaran of Five9 to founders

Debolina Biswas

[Startup Bharat] In a quest to spot fake news, these IITians started Lokal, a YC-backed hyperlocal content startup

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India