Facebook to notify users while sharing more than 90 days old content

Facebook's internal research found that timeliness is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust, and share.

By Press Trust of India
27th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Social networking giant Facebook is globally rolling out a notification screen that will let users know when news articles they are about to share are more than 90 days old, a move aimed at empowering users to make informed decisions about the content they share.


"When we ask people what kind of news they want to see on Facebook, they continually tell us they want information that is timely and credible...we're starting to globally roll out a notification screen that will let people know when news articles they are about to share are more than 90 days old," Facebook said in a statement.
facebook
Also Read

Facebook removes nearly 200 accounts tied to hate groups


In 2018, Facebook had added a context button to provide information about the sources of articles in News Feed, it added.


"To ensure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, the notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow people to continue sharing if they decide an article is still relevant," Facebook said.


The US-based company said that over the past several months, its internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share.


"News publishers, in particular, have expressed concerns about older stories being shared on social media as current news, which can misconstrue the state of current events. Some news publishers have already taken steps to address this on their own websites by prominently labelling older articles to prevent outdated news from being used in misleading ways," it explained.


Facebook said it will also test other uses of notification screens over the next few months.


It added that for posts with links mentioning COVID-19, it is exploring using a similar notification screen that provides information about the source of the link and directs people to the COVID-19 Information Centre for authoritative health information.


"Through providing more context, our goal is to make it easier for people to identify content that's timely, reliable and most valuable to them," it said.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Edtech platform BYJU'S raises new round from BOND

Trisha Medhi

Edtech startup Bada Business aims to train 10M entrepreneurs in 6 months

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
These smart glasses can scan 300 people at a time for COVID-19 symptoms
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The week that was: From Zoho's experiments in villages to a superbike manufacturer making COVID-19 masks

Vishal Krishna

Mukesh Ambani pushes for clean, affordable energy; tech to decarbonise

Press Trust of India

Edtech startup Bada Business aims to train 10M entrepreneurs in 6 months

Press Trust of India

Facebook, Twitter shares drop as European giant Unilever pulls ads

Press Trust of India

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring ride-hailing company Zoox

Trisha Medhi

Research, reflection, relevance: creative tips for success from the GAAF artists

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online