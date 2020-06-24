Flipkart adds Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu as new language interfaces

Following the introduction of Hindi language interface on its platform last year, Flipkart expanded this in-house tech capability to have a stronger connect with the Bharat market.

By Thimmaya Poojary
24th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has added three more Indian languages to its platform in an attempt to have a deeper and wider reach of the online shopping market in the country.


Now, Flipkart has added Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages for consumer interface of its ecommerce platform. The company had already enabled the Hindi language option on its interface, which was introduced last year.


According to release issued by Flipkart, this new launch will help reduce the access barriers to ecommerce for native language speakers. It also said that these new language interface have been built on Flipkart’s ‘Localisation and Translation Platform’.


Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Also Read

Flipkart’s Voice Assistant looks to tap new users by amalgamating real-world shopping experience with online


According to industry reports, Indian language internet users are expected to account for nearly 75 percent of India’s internet user base by 2021, and initiatives such as these provide the comfort factor.


Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart Group, said, “In the past year, we have introduced multiple solutions under Voice, Video and Vernacular to increase ecommerce adoption for millions of consumers. We truly believe that language, if solved well, can be an opportunity rather than a barrier to reach millions of consumers who have been underserved.”


According to Flipkart, the growing base of language users, primarily from smaller towns, makes it extremely important to enable ecommerce in regional languages to offer a more personalised experience.


Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said, “Today, almost 58 percent of our user base comes from Tier-II cities and beyond, and with new language interfaces of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, along with Hindi (introduced last year), will further improve users’ ecommerce journeys by making it simpler and more personal.”


Flipkart undertook an ethnographic study to get relevant insights that helped them to develop a platform that enables consumers to interact in their own language and encourage independence in purchase decisions.


This interface has a mix of translations and transliteration of words. It also includes large scale translation of over 5.4 million words across product specifications, banners, and payment pages etc, in the three languages.

"As a homegrown ecommerce marketplace, we understand India and its diversity in a more nuanced way and are building products that have the potential to bring a long-term change. The introduction of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada interfaces, in addition to Hindi and English, is a meaningful step in that direction in line with our mission to democratise ecommerce in India,” Kalyan said.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ever wondered how the elite find their perfect match? Meet Anuradha Gupta, founder of Vows for Eternity

Team YS

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

How this engineer-turned- author is exploring complex human relationships in the urban milieu with his books

Team YS

IIM Ahmedabad launches Rs 100 Cr endowment fund, to raise Rs 1,000 Cr over 5 years

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Chiratae Ventures invests in medical robotics startup Aether Biomedical

Sujata Sangwan

IIM Ahmedabad launches Rs 100 Cr endowment fund, to raise Rs 1,000 Cr over 5 years

Press Trust of India

How this engineer-turned- author is exploring complex human relationships in the urban milieu with his books

Team YS

Survival of the fittest: How healthtech companies are pivoting amid COVID-19

Zaran Bhagwagar

Stay on top of this year’s changing app marketing trends with App trends 2020

Team YS

Why knowledge sharing is even more important in the COVID-19 era: insights from CII’s Global Knowledge Virtual Summit

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online