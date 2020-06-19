[Funding alert] Gopi Latpate and Inflection Point Ventures back citizen safety tech platform DROR

The Gurugram-based startup said the funds will be utilised for user-base expansion, technology development, and creating innovative solutions for enterprises.

By Sujata Sangwan
19th Jun 2020
DROR, a Gurugram-based citizen safety-tech platform, has raised a fresh round of funding from US-based serial entrepreneur and investor Gopi Latpate and Inflection Point Ventures


The startup has raised a total funding of half a million dollars since its inception in 2018. The platform said it seeks to utilise the fresh funds towards expanding user base, diversify and enhance its services and product offerings. 


Dhiraj Nauhbar, DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, shared, 


“We are a citizen safety-tech app that aims to aid distressed citizens providing accessible tools to be safe and secure at any time. Our Social distancing tracker, released in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was a fine example of how technology will take precedence in our lives for the time to come. We will be using the funds raised towards building a technology-driven platform for innovations and enterprise solutions.”


DROR
Available on Android and iOS, DROR builds a community-based networking platform with access to emergency service and healthcare facilities for citizens in distress.


To address concerns around COVID-19, DROR introduced a ‘Social Distancing Tracker’ feature on its Android platform that allows users to accurately track their social distancing score in real time. As per the company, social distancing feature is an extension of safety features for citizens. 


The platform also launched a ‘Social Distancing Contest’, in association with MobiKwik, to encourage people to practice social distancing. The social distancing feature is extended to the enterprises for them to maintain social distancing while they are getting back to factories and offices, the company added, and has already signed few clients.  


Gopi Latpate, Lead Investor, stated, 


“In light of COVID-19, DROR was amongst the first ones to roll out a special social distancing feature. With the first-movers advantage, DROR has been constantly enhancing its offerings and expanding its user base as people understand the role of technology in ensuring citizen safety. We seek to continue towards building solutions that gives us an edge in the industry.”


Since February 2020, when the solution was launched, DROR claims to have been downloaded by over 50,000 B2C users and many more enterprise users. DROR is now getting ready for its expansion into the international markets soon.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

