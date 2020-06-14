Gojek CTO Ajey Gore departs from the startup after five years

Gojek CEO Kevin Aluwi was very effusive on the contributions made by CTO Ajey Gore during his tenure at the Jakarta-headquartered startup.

By Thimmaya Poojary
14th Jun 2020
Chief Technology Officer at Gojek Ajey Gore will be stepping down from his role and leaving the startup after a tenure of five years.


The Jakarta-headquartered startup — with a major presence in Southeast Asia, provides multiple services like ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payments — has not announced a replacement as yet.


Ajey Gore

Former CTO of Gojek Ajey Gore

In an email statement to YourStory, Gojek Co-CEO, Kevin Aluwi, said, “Ajey has decided to leave the company and take a personal break after an intense five years of growing Gojek into a platform that impacts the lives of millions of people daily.”


Ajey played a crucial role in leading and building the engineering team of the startup during its early growth years. Gojek also has an R&D centre in Bengaluru, India.


Kevin was effusive on the contribution made by Ajey during in tenure at Gojek. “Ajey joined Gojek in 2015 when we were a small company that no one really knew about. He and the rest of his team took a chance on us and believed in our mission and potential when few others did, playing a critical role in getting us to where we are today. It is not an exaggeration to say that without his contributions, Gojek as we know it would not have come to be,” he said.


The CEO of Gojek also described Ajey as a true pioneer who had the strategic insight and innovative mindset to solve the daily challenges faced by consumers across South-East Asia.


Kevin added, “Ajey has built and mentored the Gojek engineering team into the strong unit that it is today and will be leaving Gojek’s next phase of growth in their capable hands. We are deeply grateful for everything Ajey has contributed — he will always be part of the Gojek family.”


Founded in 2009 by Nadiem Makarim, Kevin Aluwi, and Michaelangelo Moran, Gojek has witnessed very rapid growth to turn into a super app company, and is a well-known brand from Indonesia.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

