[Jobs Roundup] Join the logistics band with these openings in India's top startups

A study by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) pegs the Indian logistics sector to reach $215 billion by the end of this year. At present, startups like Delhivery, which attained the unicorn status in March 2019, LetsTransport, Blowhorn, Lalamove, Blackbuck, and Shadowfax are disrupting the Indian logistics sector.





With the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdowns, many companies are pivoting their business models to go completely online. Companies, especially startups and MSMEs with limited capital, often have to depend on logistics companies to fulfill their deliveries. This has led to the increasing demand for supply chain and last-mile delivery startups.









If you wish to join the logistics band of the Indian startup ecosystem, YourStory lists a few job openings in the sector. Take a look.

Shadowfax

Principal Architect

Experience required: 7 plus years





Last-mile logistics delivery startup Shadowfax is looking for a Principal Architect who will be able to collaborate with the product and business teams to design and discuss scalable solutions to problems. They will be responsible for defining the technology roadmap and envisioning the tech stack required to scale the business for the next five years.





Additionally, the Principal Architect will participate and take lead in code and design reviews, architecture discussions, and actively participate in tech forums, representing Shadowfax in external conferences.





The ideal candidate should have strong system design and object oriented skills, with an ability to craft clean interfaces and operate at the right levels of abstraction. They should have more than seven years of experience in tech domain with strong exposure in working with large scale systems.





For more information, click here.

Delhivery

Manager - Fulfillment Engineer

Experience required: N/A





Logistics unicorn Delhivery is looking for a Fulfillment Manager who could work with the product team to plan, coordinate, implement, and deliver projects according to the specifications and deadlines. They will be responsible for defining the project's objectives, create schedule of the project, and plain and attain resources, own planning and management of resources to meet project objectives.





The candidate must have worked with WMS and ecommerce operations, and should have an engineering background. Knowledge about infrastructure and warehousing will be an added benefit. They should also have strong analytical, mediation, and problem resolution skills.





For more information, click here.

BlackBuck

Engineering Manager

Experience required: 7 plus years





Bengaluru-based logistics startup BlackBuck is looking for an Engineering Manager to hire and lead a team of Software Engineers in designing and building solutions to disrupt the logistics industry, using technology. They will also be responsible for partnering with managers to ensure bug-free deliveries, instill practices for software development and documentation, and report on status development.





The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. They should have at least seven years of experience, which includes more than three years of experience in managing a team of five software engineers, and more than four years of Software Development experience as an individual contributor.





For more information, click here.

Blowhorn

Accounts Executive

Experience required: 3 to 5 years





Intra-city logistics startup Blowhorn is looking for someone who can provide financial, administrative, and clerical support to the company. The candidate will be responsible for completing payments and control expenses -- process, verify, and reconcile invoices. They will also be responsible for highlighting the day-to-day management of all payment cycle activities.





The Accounts Executive will be required to maintain historical records of payments done to employees, verify expense reports, and prepare pay checks. They will also have to prepare analyses of accounts and produce monthly reports.





For more information, click here.

Locus

Technical Content Writer

Experience required: 3 plus





Supply chain optimisation startup Locus is looking for a writer to join its newly-formed technical documentation team, and write content to explain how to use sophisticated software. The candidate will be responsible for writing user-focussed content that explains how to use the different product features to model and simulate supply chain. They will be further responsible for developing engaging technical content for API documentation, integration guides, and product release notes.





The ideal candidate should have three-plus years experience as a technical writer, editor, or content strategist, with a focus on software workflow applications. Hand-on experience in working with MS Office tools is essential.





For more information, click here.