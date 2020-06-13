[Jobs Roundup] With these Program Manager roles, build great tech for top companies

If you can manage multiple hats at the same time, YourStory has curated a list of job openings for program managers at some of the top companies in India.

By Debolina Biswas
13th Jun 2020
In today's business organisations, projects and teams often intersect, contributing to larger outcomes. And for successful cross-functional results, it is essential to have skilled program managers. A program manager is essentially someone who supervises or manages several related-projects, thus, improving the organisation's overall performance.


Program Management, Program manager
If you are someone who can manage multiple hats at the same time, YourStory has curated a list of job openings for program managers at some of the top companies in India:

Google

Senior Program Manager, Cloud Security

Experience required: NA


As a Program Manager at Google, the candidate will have to lead complex, multi-disciplinary projects. They will be responsible for managing project schedules, identifying risks, and communicating goals to project stakeholders.

They will be required to be the face of the team for senior leaders in GCP Security, and beyond. Additionally, the Senior Program Manager will regularly interface at senior levels to provide visibility and insight.


The ideal candidate should hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience, and must have experience working with engineering teams and leading technical programs. Strong analytical, SQL, Tableau, Jira, complex data, and statistics skills are preferred.


For more information, click here.

Microsoft

Senior Program Manager

Experience required: 7 years


As a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, the candidate will be part of the cross-functional teams that works with customers, developers, and architects. They will be responsible for understanding services, tracking product usage, and driving data-driven decisions. Additionally, they will be responsible for collaborating with teams across Microsoft to define product feature roadmaps and execute plans, and write documents and compelling demos that demonstrate the potential of these apps and services.


The ideal candidate should have experience with the end-to-end release cycle of a software product experiment, passion for building user experiences, and proven ability to work closely with engineering teams.


For more information, click here.

Amazon

Senior Program Manager

Experience required: NA


Amazon is looking for a Program Manager who will help lead efforts to eliminate violations of its intellectual property — like counterfeit, copyright, trademark — and ensure that its customers can buy with confidence on Amazon India. In this role, the candidate will be required to maintain parity with Amazon India's programs and initiatives, as well as ensure that unique local issues are quickly identified and addressed.


Additionally, the candidate will be required to partner with legal and investigates, and quickly resolve issues and identify and achieve measurable goals. They will be required to support public relations with investigation and analysis on media escalations.


For more information, click here.

Walmart Labs

Program Manager

Experience required: 4+ years


Program Manager at Walmart Labs should have a deep interest in and passion for technology. The candidate must enjoy writing and owning codes. Further, they should have strong problem solving, analytic, decision-making, and excellent communication with interpersonal skills.


The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree or Master's degree in Computer Science, or a related field. The candidate should also have an outstanding working knowledge of change management principles and performance evaluation processes.


For more information, click here.

Zeta

Technical Program Manager

Experience required: 8 to 10 years


As a Technical Program Manager at Zeta, India, the candidate will be required to lead cross-functional teams from different business units to deliver complex programs. They will be responsible for managing conflicts, drive effective teamwork, communication, and collaboration, partnering across multiple business units with competing priorities. Additionally, they will have to identify opportunities, define and institutionalise process for accurately capturing scope, dependencies, schedule, metrics, risks for program success, and effectively communicating the program status and reports to all stakeholders.


The ideal candidate should have up to 10 years of experience in the software industry, with five-plus years of experience in managing large cross-functional software projects from inception to launch.


For more information, click here.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

