[Jobs roundup] Get set for an exciting ride with these openings at Ola

Ride-hailing platform Ola needs no introduction. It has become a household name today for taxis to travel within a state. Operational since 2010, the Bengaluru-based unicorn has only expanded and entered into offering other services or verticals.





In 2018, Ola extended its services to the overseas markets in Australia and New Zealand. In 2019, the startup began its UK operations by introducing auto-rickshaws in the country, and in February 2020, it launched its taxi-hailing services with over 25,000 registered drivers.





After the lockdown was relaxed by the Government of India, the unicorn is back on the road again. It is now available in over 200 cities, and has unveiled a new initiative 'Ride Safe India,' that will cover all modes of Ola's offerings, including cabs, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers.





The startup also set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports, to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.





If you wish to join the ride-hailing cab service startup, here are some job openings for you to explore.

Motion Graphic Designer/ Animator

Experience needed: 4+ years





The unicorn is looking for a motion graphic artist who can create captivating video content to be used across its various channels. An ideal candidate should have a thorough understanding of animation techniques, and a keen eye for detail. They will be working closely with the team of writers, graphic designers, and illustrators to create polished videos across a wide range of media — right from kinetic typography to character animations, from short gifs to long-format video editing.





Their responsibilities include producing motion graphic and video content for the app, social media, and television, as well as finding aesthetic design solutions, to solve for complex business needs.





Senior Copywriter

Experience needed: 4-10 years





As a senior copywriter at Ola, the candidate will be responsible for ensuring quality, consistency, and coherence of content/copy, as well as for creating, executing, and delivering all content needs across the organisation. They are required to participate in marketing campaign roadmaps with the creative director and stakeholders from marketing teams.





An ideal candidate is someone who is capable of converting strategic thinking into sharp, spiffy, consumer-facing messaging with a deep understanding of popular culture.





Design Lead

Experience needed: Not specified





An ideal candidate for the design lead role should be able to quickly deliver strong designs during rapid, iterative processes, and multitask in a fast-paced environment. They will be responsible for the creation of aesthetic and effective visual designs for campaigns – both offline and online mediums and other internal design requirements — that may come up from time to time. Their responsibilities also include mentoring graphic designers across team, as well as participate in creating a roadmap for campaigns with marketing, creative, and content stakeholders.





Creative Director

Experience needed: 5+ years





The unicorn wants a candidate as the custodian of the Ola brand, and ensure all marketing executions are consistent, high-quality, and on-brand. The candidate is required to understand the business priorities and manage various project priorities. Their responsibilities include managing internal stakeholders across business and strategy, as well as developing compelling advertising communication across scripts. Apart from this, they also need to oversee audio, video, and static production with external agencies.





3D Artist

Experience needed: 3+ years





Ola is looking for someone with impeccable aesthetics to help conceptualise and create stunning visuals for its marketing and design needs. The candidate will be required to work closely with graphic designers and writers to bring creative concepts to life across multiple touchpoints. They need to create UV and texture maps, and maintain stylistic consistency across projects.





An ideal candidate would require a deep understanding of hard-surface modelling and texturing, and should be proficient in 3DS Max, Maya, Modo, or/and Blender. They need to be familiar with animation techniques as well.





