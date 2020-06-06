Learn from the ‘Godfather of Google AdSense’ on what gets investors to fund a startup

Entrepreneurs and startups on the lookout for investors and funding is a perpetual, ever-lasting cycle – the kind that has even spurned reality TV shows!





However, much like the spirit of entrepreneurship itself, which rests on going down the offbeat path, is the phenomenon of reverse pitching. The core idea is to flip the script and have investors pitch to startups instead, with the former sharing their operational experience, sector focus, investment thesis, ticket sizes, portfolios and the value propositions that they bring to the table. This is followed by a Q&A Session where founders can ask the investors questions.





Organisations like Amazon AWS, TiE, The Circle.Work, Network Capital, Headstart, etc. are the marketing partners for this series.





Leading the way in making reverse pitching mainstream, and in the process, demystifying startup funding for founders, is Delhi-based Favcy — a venture building platform providing ready-to-assemble digital applications to convert ideas into a venture — with a bi-weekly digital Reverse Pitch session.





The Favcy Reverse Pitch series of webinars have so far featured several big names from the VC space, including Vinod Shankar (Partner, Java Capital), Shashank Randev (Founder VC,100x.VC), Rajul Garg (Founding and Managing Partner, Leo Capital), Satveer Thakral (CEO, SGAN) and Pinaki Aich (CEO, Forward Investments), among others, to conduct successful, engaging sessions on reverse pitching.





























Raising the bar higher this coming week, the Favcy Reverse Pitch is now set to host the ‘Godfather of Google AdSense', Gokul Rajaram on Monday, June 8 at 10 am. To register for this webinar, click here.





Gokul currently serves on the executive team at DoorDash where he leads Caviar — a premium food ordering service. He was also instrumental in getting Facebook Ads to go mobile-first, and has served as a senior figure across some of the largest tech companies in the world, namely Google, Facebook and Square.





“This is a great opportunity for founders to understand investors’ investment thesis, ticket size, what makes them invest into companies new trends and much more in a 25 minute chat. They also have the opportunity to ask the investors critical questions in a 15 minute Q&A Session,” said Nischaiy Pradhan, Founding Partner at Favcy.

Here’s why you shouldn't miss this session





Learn about Gokul Rajaram’s investment thesis

Gokul has made a broad spectrum of investments from Shape Security, People AI to Faire (an online wholesaler catering to resellers), while tech-play is a Business Model Innovation. In this session, he will delve deeper into what makes hand out a cheque.





Critical Startup Evaluation

Gokul will be sharing mental models on how a founder can rate and evaluate themselves and their startup at an early stage on metrics like Product Market Fit, Founder Market Fit, Timing the Market, etc.





Uptrends in the Post-Covid World (Both American and Indian Context)

Gokul will be sharing his views on sectors and opportunities that he thinks will be on the positive side of COVID from the perspective of both the American and Indian markets.