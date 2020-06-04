Logistics startup FarEye extends support to MSMEs during coronavirus

Predictive logistics platform FarEye is helping SMEs and MSMEs by equipping them with its delivery optimisation software ‘FarEye Serve’ at zero cost.





With ‘FarEye Serve,’ small businesses can increase coverage and deliveries by intelligent routing, provide contactless deliveries, onboard temporary staff immediately, and provide a smartphone app for drivers to ensure real-time communication with customers.





FarEye Founders (L-R): Gautam Kumar, Gaurav Srivastava, Kushal Nahata





Serve will help MSMEs to efficiently move goods from farms, distribution centres, retail stores to end consumers and hospitals, and to the people who need essential commodities. The technology will further support them in scaling their delivery operations, making grocery, sanitisers, medicines, food, among other things available to all.





“There are about 63 million micro industries, 0.33 million small, and about 5,000 medium enterprises in the country; all playing a crucial role in building a self-reliant India. In these trying times, we hope to empower and support this crucial sector so that they can maintain business continuity, and improve process efficiency, which in turn, would bridge last-mile connectivity, and enable the economy to get back on track," said Kushal Nahata, CEO and Co-founder, FarEye.





The pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains across industries. Coupled with the migrant crisis, companies are facing a significant loss of manpower, especially visible in the MSME segment. Following the lockdown and a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in India, it is highly unlikely that consumers will venture out anytime soon, thereby adding to the already burdened delivery management systems.





This is where the startup’s product can make a huge difference. It enables up to 40,000 deliveries per day, reduces delivery turnaround time by 27percent, and eliminates risks up to 57 percent. It also increases courier productivity by 15 percent.





FarEye Serve has already been on-boarded by companies across the world which includes Indian startups such as Ghuge Farms, Feed the Hungry, Go Lintu, and Perpule, to name a few. The organisations can use this technology remotely and instantly by registering online.