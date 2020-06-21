Malaysia-based startup Enheroes aims to digitally transform business models in energy sector

During the 2016 fossil fuel crisis, Shubhabrata Samantaray lost his job as a geoscientist even though he was at the peak of his professional career. And despite having years of experience in the oil and energy industry, he did not find any opportunity.





“It was an all-time low moment in my life when all my years of professional achievement and educational value had no meaning,” says Shubhabrata. Through independent research, he found the theory of ‘intellectual sustainability. Two years later, it led to the birth of Enheroes.





Enheroes is a global collective impact platform where intellectuals around the energy world can engage to solve sustainability-related challenges using technology, creativity, and management tools.





“We are focussed on incubating, empowering, and engaging futuristic sustainable ideas through an AI-blockchain-extended reality-based intellectual engagement platform,” explains Shubhabrata.





He adds that their goal is to fulfil the changing intellectual sustainability needs across the digital energy industry specifically influenced by digital transformation, energy transition, and sustainable development goals with a sustained business model, based on shared value innovation.





Founders of Enheroes

AI-based solution

The startup gets a certain percentage as a margin for the innovation and its value. Currently, Shubhabrata is working with his wife Suprava on their startup, based out of Malaysia.





“I began advocating for unrestricted access and equal opportunity of learning, earning, innovating, and starting-up as fundamental rights of intellectual sustainability in a modern and progressive civil society. I wanted to see this change happen across the oil and energy community,” explains Shubhabrata.





He has developed CISMS (Collective Intellectual Sustainability Management System), an AI-based intellectual solution that provides solutions for new operating models or sustainable management systems that can make organisations more resilient. The product is currently patent pending. It is an intellectual sustainability-oriented AI smart system that incorporates value-driven data analytics.





Working on hybrid solution

“I undertook the first impact case study in the oil and energy sector where COVID-19 has resulted in a catastrophic impact due to a long-term plunge in global crude oil demand, making the business environment in the industry very volatile and uncertain,” adds Shubhabrata. He believes that the current corporate models lack adoption of intelligence-based decision-making.





The hybrid intellectual solution CISMS leads to a futuristic effective machine and human collaborative system to bridge intellectual sustainability gaps in optimal decision making or operational models in corporations turning them data-driven human-centric organisations.





It uses an embedded autonomous system utilising a patent-pending AI-blockchain extended reality system called DRL-EBNN, which is a hybrid class of goal-oriented ensemble neural networks enabling effective human-machine collaboration using natural language processing (NLP).





The systematic innovative processes collectively act as an agile operating system, managing integrated platforms autonomously. The invention leads to a collective intellectual sustainability management system that can help develop optimised intellectual assets such as intellectual property, intellectual resource, and intellectual ventures autonomously, leading to a significant cost-saving and superior business value in the post-COVID-19 world.

The space

“We are employing a new kind of approach called co-benefit model where we are planning to offer our intellectual engagement services in a SaaS format over an OTT (Over-The-Top) platform to our individual and corporate customers which shall be ready for launch by August 2020,” says Shubhabrata.





He believes that the invention has several implications on the intellectual sustainability and can be linked to several sectors like education, human resources, oil and energy, software development, urban development, and impact financing.





In India, the oil and gas sector is believed to be one of the top eight core industries. An IBEF report states, “According to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Policy (DPIIT), the petroleum and natural gas sector attracted FDI worth $7.07 billion between April 2000 and December 2019.”





There are other startups too like Blume Ventures-backed Zenatix, an IoT-driven energy data analytics company working in this sector. A study by research firm IDC estimates that by 2020 there will be over 28 billion objects with data exchange capabilities.





In a similar space, Enheroes, however, is focussed on sustainable business models and processes.





Currently, Enheroes plans to use the invention for the betterment of the global digital energy intellectual community. The project aims to fill the changing intellectual needs of the energy industry by enabling, empowering, and engaging one million agile talents by 2025.