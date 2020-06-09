Money Matters: 5paisa.com CEO Prakarsh Gagdani talks about the impact of the pandemic and the future of trading

By Team YS
9th Jun 2020
  • +0
5paisa

5paisa

The global Covid-19 pandemic has unleashed havoc in all aspects of our lives. While the loss of human life is irreparable, businesses and entrepreneurs have also been among the worst hit. Global markets too have been severely impacted. The Sensex, which peaked at 42,273.87 points in February 2020, crashed over -38 percent by 23 March 2020 to 25,638.90 points, making it one of the fastest crashes in stock market history, even worse than the 2008 market crash.


The current environment has impacted different people differently. While existing investors will feel the pinch, for a first-time investor, this could be a great opportunity. The pandemic has also resulted in a significant increase in mobile trading. Fintech firm 5paisa.com, which recently became the first Indian firm to go public, has been supporting its investors with its focus on customer-centricity; innovation; expansion to Tier 2 and 3 cities; and use of technology to serve customers looking for a broker free, secure platform. The platform currently boasts a daily turnover of over Rs 30,000 crore, over 600,000 clients, over 4.2 million downloads, over Rs 1,000 core in Assets under Management and Rs 500 core plus in Market Capitalisation.

feature

The platform provides next-generation technology with effective solutions for a hassle-free investment experience at a negligible cost. From remarkable trading platforms, expert researches, flat trading fee, 5paisa.com is a one-stop platform for all investments.


As part of its continuing Money Matters series, YourStory will be speaking to 5paisa.com Founder and CEO, Prakarsh Gagdani, who will speak to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, about the impact of the virus on the broking sector, the changing face of the investor. Prakarsh, who holds a Masters’ degree in Business Management, founded 5paisa.com in 2015. He has over 18 years’ experience in the industry. The session will be held on June 15, 2020 at 4.30 pm.

