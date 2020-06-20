Myntra’s End of Reason Sale sees 5 lakh shoppers from Tier 2 & 3 cities

The focus of Myntra in this year’s EORS was on Tier 2 and 3 destinations in the country and the sale witnessed a 100 percent rise in orders.

By Thimmaya Poojary
20th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Myntra, the fashion apparel and accessories marketplace and part of the Flipkart Group, witnessed a 100 percent rise in online orders from Tier 2 and 3 cities on the opening day of its End of Reason Sale (EORS).


The 12th edition of Myntra’s EORS, which began on June 19 and will continue till June 22, saw a 100 percent rise in orders as compared to last year, and 92 percent growth in the number of online shoppers from Tier 2 and 3 locations, which stood at five lakh. The EORS is a bi-annual sale of Myntra.


According to a press statement issued by Myntra, the leading locations for EORS from Tier 2 and 3 destinations were Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Imphal, Aizawl, and Panchkula.


Myntra Amar

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

Also Read

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale aims to revive businesses amid COVID-19

According to Myntra, over 15 lakh products were sold during the 12 hours of EORS. It also registered the highest ever number of app downloads and new customer acquisitions on day one of EORS.


Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “The 12th edition of EORS has performed to our expectations so far and it is extremely encouraging to witness the numbers grow as the event progresses. This has restored our confidence in the market as the nation treads towards normalcy and we are looking forward to continuing the momentum for the remainder of the event.”


The EORS sale of this year revealed that the focus of a majority of shoppers has been to procure kurtas, t-shirts, shorts, kids wear and work from home wear, among others. Most of the men shopped for T-shirts, while women picked kurtas in greater numbers.


Myntra said beauty and personal care, fashion essentials, kids wear, and home décor witnessed growth at about 50 percent on a year-on-year basis.


Amar said, “We have acquired a record high of 2.5 lakh new customers, and traffic to our platform currently stands at 3X of normal days.”

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s how many Indians are willing to boycott Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus

Ramarko Sengupta

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

This Bengaluru startup is helping people sanitise daily objects using its disinfectant chamber CoronaOven

Shreya Ganguly

[Startup Bharat] Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is disrupting the laundry market with its on-demand service

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
Zoho forays into edtech with online classes discovery app
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon, BigBasket get nod for online delivery of liquor in West Bengal

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus updates for June 20

Kanishk Singh

The week that was: how FabHotels stayed in business and Kerala is fighting coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

Here’s your opportunity to co-create solutions with P&G and shape the Future of Shopping, Selling and Retail

Team YS

FinMin proposes restriction on foreign investment in pension funds from China

Press Trust of India

Documentation, design, delight: Museum of Indian Paper Money provides an engaging experience

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India