Myntra’s End of Reason Sale sees 5 lakh shoppers from Tier 2 & 3 cities

Myntra, the fashion apparel and accessories marketplace and part of the Flipkart Group, witnessed a 100 percent rise in online orders from Tier 2 and 3 cities on the opening day of its End of Reason Sale (EORS).





The 12th edition of Myntra’s EORS, which began on June 19 and will continue till June 22, saw a 100 percent rise in orders as compared to last year, and 92 percent growth in the number of online shoppers from Tier 2 and 3 locations, which stood at five lakh. The EORS is a bi-annual sale of Myntra.





According to a press statement issued by Myntra, the leading locations for EORS from Tier 2 and 3 destinations were Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Imphal, Aizawl, and Panchkula.





Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

According to Myntra, over 15 lakh products were sold during the 12 hours of EORS. It also registered the highest ever number of app downloads and new customer acquisitions on day one of EORS.





Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “The 12th edition of EORS has performed to our expectations so far and it is extremely encouraging to witness the numbers grow as the event progresses. This has restored our confidence in the market as the nation treads towards normalcy and we are looking forward to continuing the momentum for the remainder of the event.”





The EORS sale of this year revealed that the focus of a majority of shoppers has been to procure kurtas, t-shirts, shorts, kids wear and work from home wear, among others. Most of the men shopped for T-shirts, while women picked kurtas in greater numbers.





Myntra said beauty and personal care, fashion essentials, kids wear, and home décor witnessed growth at about 50 percent on a year-on-year basis.





Amar said, “We have acquired a record high of 2.5 lakh new customers, and traffic to our platform currently stands at 3X of normal days.”