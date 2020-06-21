Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with actor Neeraj Kabi of 'Paatal Lok' fame to a salute to dads on Father’s Day

A self-taught actor, Neeraj Kabi has spent the last two decades making his presence felt on the big screen. With realistic roles and hard-hitting performances in projects such as Ship of Theseus, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Talvar, Laal Kaptaan, and more recently in OTT releases like Taj Mahal 1989 and Sacred Games, he has both entertained the audience and sealed his spot among the revered thespians of our times.





No wonder then that his latest release is following in the footsteps of his past success. In Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, the actor brings to life a prime-time journalist - Sanjeev Mehra, who at first glance is a personification of all the qualities a journalist should embody: courage, integrity, honesty, and dignity. But it is only a matter of time before Mehra’s life takes a turn in a way perhaps no would have foreseen.





With over two million subscribers on his YouTube channel JS Films, and over 292 million-plus views, Jasminder Singh is known and respected by his audience for his knowledge of bikes.





The 32-year-old Delhi-based biker is up to date with the latest advancements in biking such as bike reviews, how to go about leading the lifestyle of a true rider, the perfect motorcycle to purchase, trends in the market, store launches, and the places to visit to get the right gear and equipment. His fans, whom he calls his Jaysn Nation Family, relate to him for his vast knowledge of superbikes, and his quirky sense of humour.





Celebrities and entrepreneurs talk about their fathers

As another Father’s Day rolls around, it is time to remember the man who shaped your life in so many ways.





This special day, which falls on the third Sunday of June, is meant to honour fathers and father figures in one’s life and this could include step-fathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, or other male relatives. It is celebrated worldwide to recognise the contribution that dads make to the lives of their children.





Cyrus Broacha

On World Music Day, as the world celebrates the power and beauty of music YSWeekender caught up Cyrus Broacha, best known for his show Bakra on MTV. He talks about the music scene today, the kind of music he loves, the popularity of music streaming apps, and more.





And now, edtech startup Unacademy has partnered with music streaming app Gaana to unveil ‘Let’s Crack it with Cyrus Broacha’, a podcast series, where Cyrus is going to take on the role of a host and motivator. The show will see some well-known personalities in the hot seat, ranging from founder and frontman of Indian pop band Euphoria, Dr Palash Sen to Cyrus himself.

Check out what Cyrus has to say about his favourite genres of music and why online music concerts are here to stay.





Sun salutations can transform your life

On International Day of Yoga, learn all about the Sun Salutation which is a yoga sequence of 12 gracefully linked asanas. Our yoga expert explains why it is the best exercise that you need to master, and how it can transform your life.





The Surya Namaskaram (Sanskrit) or Sun Salutations as it is popularly known, is well-known in the fitness circles now as a dynamic practice that warms you up, gets the heartbeat racing, and joints moving while offering the buzz of a decent cardio workout. And yet, to many dedicated yoga practitioners, this beautiful practice is sheer meditation in movement, one posture flowing into the other in tandem with the breath.

Read all about the sun salutations and how to incorporate them into your life for greater health and happiness.





Sushil Bhasin's Pebble family

When Sushil Bhasin went on a trip to the mountains in the summer of 2005, he noticed some big white pebbles strewn across the riverfront. On an impulse, he picked up a pebble, took out a pen, and drew a caricature on the surface of the pebble. The result was stunning and this new medium of expressing art launched Sushil’s life-long affair with these pebbles, which he now calls 'family.'





As a caricaturist, Delhi-based Sushil was already publishing his toons in newspapers like Pioneer and The Economic Times, and publishing houses like Penguin Books. But once he discovered this entirely new medium of pebbles, he has never looked back.

Read all about Sushil’s fascinating Pebble Family in our exclusive interview with the artist.