Smartphone brand Oppo and Hyderabad-based T-Hub has partnered to support startups working in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Battery, Camera and Image Processing, Gaming, and System Performance.

The selected startups will receive incubation support from Oppo along with technical mentorship and access to new markets. These startups would be selected based on the innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with Oppo products which has the potential to accelerate.





Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India, said,





“The startup community in India has pushed all boundaries of innovation and are going at light speed to make a difference. OPPO India recognises that innovation and entrepreneurship are key pillars for the overall growth of the economy...We are also hopeful that this collaboration would accelerate the development of indigenous and localised offerings.”





T-Hub, which is a Telangana government initiative, will bring its experience and expertise in running various programmes and will provide the startups with the right mentorship and exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystems. Over the years, the Telangana government has been able to attract global corporate US giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Deloitte, and Amazon, among others, to set up their offices in India. T-Hub’s new partnership with Oppo India will create a variety of opportunities for startups to receive national and international exposure.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said,





“It is expected that by the end of 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion. According to GSMA, India alone is expected to have over 88 million 5G connections. It is not new that India’s vibrant startup ecosystem has already started disrupting the 5G space. Their innovative solutions using emerging technologies such as AR/VR, AI, and System Performance, will soon direct the 5G show with their unique ideas and approaches. The cutting-edge startups and their technologies will be the driver of competitive advantage and creative disruption in the telecom industry. To fuel this growth, T-Hub is collaborating with Oppo India in multiple ways to nurture and support their solutions and bolster the startup and innovation ecosystem”.

Earlier this year, Oppo signed an MOU with IIT Hyderabad to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology. Additionally, similar MoUs were signed with the Government of Telangana and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) last year.