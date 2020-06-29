Oracle ups investment in India, opens second cloud region in Hyderabad

Oracle on Monday has launched its second data centre in Hyderabad, India. Its first data centre was launched in Mumbai in 2019. This is part of Oracle’s strategy to launch 36 global second-generation data centres, which it believes will help Indian SMEs digitise faster.





Sheela Nambiar, Senior Director of Oracle, said, “These are second-generation data centres. The architecture is unique and built for SMEs and the data is secure because of our off-box virtualisation technology. Even Oracle won’t touch the virtual machine of the customer. The console is single control and accessed only by the SME customer. The performance is 3x faster in computing, and the price is much more competitive than other cloud providers.”









Sheela added, “We give cloud-free credits where the customers use different services such as databases, IOT in the cloud, and blockchain services. We are also making many of our customers look at pay-as-you-go. The data centre has all technology required for SMEs to work on and they can run enterprise-level apps in the cloud.”





Today, companies like Zoom have also moved into the Oracle Cloud. Oracle is helping Indian customers such as ISVs, who had on-premise solutions, to SaaS. Many of the ERPs of its customers are moving to the cloud. Oracle India says that logistics and manufacturing were some of the industries that moved to the cloud early during the pandemic.





With the new data centre, Indian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.





With this launch, India joins the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union in having multiple Oracle Cloud regions that facilitate enterprise-class disaster recovery strategies.





“Enterprises across JAPAC are turning to Oracle Cloud to rapidly improve performance, and accelerate innovation to launch new products faster to market and create incredible customer experiences,” Garrett Ilg, Executive Vice President, Japan and Asia Pacific, Oracle, said, adding, “With Oracle opening dual cloud regions in Australia, Japan, Korea, and now India, we are further renewing our commitment to support growth in the new decade,” he added.