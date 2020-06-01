PM Modi to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc on Tuesday

The PM's address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations following relaxations and gradual easing of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 25 to curb the spreading of coronavirus infection.

By Press Trust of India
1st Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc during an address at the annual session of industry body CII on Tuesday, sources said.


The address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations following relaxations and gradual easing of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 25 to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.


The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the Annual Session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to mark 125 years since its inception in 1895, sources in the industry chamber told PTI.
PM Modi
Also Read

Maan ki Baat: India's fight against coronavirus people-driven, says PM Narendra Modi


The day-long virtual event on the theme 'Getting Growth Back' will also witness participation from top corporate honchos like Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, ITC Ltd CMD Sanjiv Puri, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO and CII President-Designate Uday Kotak, and CII President Vikram Kirloskar.


The home ministry on saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants, and religious places. However, strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the containment zones.


Various rating agencies and economists have projected a sharp fall in GDP growth for India this fiscal due to the COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown.


Fitch Ratings on May 26 forecast a 5 percent contraction for the Indian economy in the current fiscal on account of slump in economic activities and very stringent lockdown policy. This is substantially lower than 0.8 percent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.


The government has unveiled an over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to save the lockdown-battered economy, which focusses on tax breaks for small businesses as well as incentives for domestic manufacturing and other segments.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Chennai boy who started up with Rs 21,000 and now runs a pop culture merchandise business

Sutrishna Ghosh

This former MakeMyTrip and Paytm exec turns entrepreneur with his startup solving parking problems

Sindhu Kashyaap

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus: Eight most affected states account for 60pc of India's GDP

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Lockdown 5.0, Jio's billion-dollar deal, YS Exclusive with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the Hunicorns: ‘Monsters’ with a code

Thiag Loganathan

Government rejects Flipkart’s plan to get into food retailing

Thimmaya Poojary

Ex-Walmart Labs Ankur Jain joins BharatPe as its Chief Product Officer

Trisha Medhi

My Life, My Yoga: PM launches video blogging contest for citizens

Press Trust of India

Paytm Mall appoints new COO, moves operations to Bengaluru

Debolina Biswas

6 factors that will drive demand for two-wheelers in post-lockdown times

Sumit Chhazed

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India