Ratan Tata requests his Instagram followers to be more kind, sensitive, and empathetic

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to address his followers about online hatred and cyber-bullying.





He said, "This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements... My presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying."

Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

A celebrated figure from corporate India, Ratan Tata said these unprecedented times call for us to be more unified and sensitive towards each other. This is the time to choose kindness and patience, rather than hatred and insensitivity.









Earlier in February this year, Ratan Tata was hailed for his humility when he defended an Instagram user who was being bullied for their comment on Ratan Tata's Instagram post. He joined the 'Gram' on October 30, 2019, and since then, he is followed by 2.6 million users. Ratan Tata mostly takes to Instagram to talk about his life, entrepreneurship, and social causes.





Mental health has been the talk of the town ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. With the entire population being locked inside their houses, anxiety issues are on the rise. Additionally, discussing about mental health and seeking help has been stigmatised in India for decades.





Social media taboos further add to the crisis. However, with the rise in cyber-bullying and spread of online hatred, more and more social media influencers have been talking about these issues.





The demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, further, stirred the nation. Indians seem to be vocal about the mental health crisis more than ever before. More people are starting to normalise discussions and provide 'safe spaces' to discuss the issue.