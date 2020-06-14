Redmi Earbuds S: A fantastic entry for Xiaomi in the TWS market

Xiaomi India launched its first audio product in India in the last week of May. Officially called Redmi Earbuds S, it is a truly wireless earbud competing with the likes of Realme, boat, JBL, PTron, Noise, etc.





Redmi Earbuds S is available for Rs 1,799 on Xiaomi’s website, offline stores, and Amazon. We used these newly launched earbuds by Xiaomi for more than a week, and here is our review.





Redmi Earbuds S

The box and the case

Both the buds and the case of Redmi Earbuds S come in an incredibly compact design. Even the box it is packaged in looks quite concise, with minimalist packaging. No other truly wireless earbuds of other brands that we reviewed had such a compact packaging. The box does not come with any charging cable. You need a micro-USB type wire to charge the box.





The box contains earbuds, three pairs of silicon tips, and manuals.





The case, in its matte black finish, is also designed to take up minimum space, fitting easily in the pocket. We cannot get over the cuteness of it.

The earbuds

The earbuds are light in weight (4 grams), and fit snugly in the ear canal. Even using them for long hours caused minimal ear fatigue. I own JBL Tune 120TWS (Rs 5,999), and I cannot use them for more than half an hour at a stretch as it starts to feel uncomfortable, plus the buds keep slipping out. In Redmi Earbuds’ case, the fit was quite perfect; the buds do not fall off, even if you go for a sprint.





The earbuds are really light wearable, and extremely easy to use. In terms of bass and sound quality, these earbuds are equipped with 7.2mm dynamic drivers which, the company says, that are tuned for India to give you the punchier sound and better bass experience.





Redmi Earbuds S come with an IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant. Though this does not mean you can wear them while dashing through the rain or going for a swim, but an accidental splash of water or sweat would not do any harm.

Truly wireless

The Bluetooth pairing is really easy. Sticking to ‘truly wireless’ brand, Redmi Earbuds S provides great versatility owing to its single-button interface, which can be used to receive/end calls, play/pause music, and summon voice assistants. The company claims that, in a tap, a user can also activate a dedicated gaming mode, however, we were unable to figure out how.





The company says that the dedicated gaming mode (low latency mode) brings wireless latency to 122ms, reducing audio lag while playing games.





When we used it, the box charged quickly and provided 12 hours of s usage with the charging case. This stands with Xiaomi’s claims of providing 12 hours of battery life. On standby, the box will last 150 hours, according to the company. In one full charge, the earbuds lasted between three and four hours. Each earbud has battery of 43 mAh.

The verdict – A must buy for first-time users

Redmi Earbuds S checks almost all the boxes for being a good pair of TWS earbuds. It is compact, comfortable, has great audio output, great mic, etc. While we cannot determine the durability of the earbuds, we can definitely assure that these are the best in the market at this price point. If you are looking to buy your first truly wireless earbuds, then go for Redmi Earbuds S, without giving any second thoughts.