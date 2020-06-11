ShopClues to add 'Made in India' badge to showcase locally made products

Ecommerce platform ShopClues is adding 'Made in India' badges on products that have been produced in the country as part of its 'Vocal for Local' efforts.





The online marketplace has also launched 'Atmanirbhar' section on its platform that will include these locally made products across categories such as fashion, footwear, home and kitchen, electronics, jewellery and watches, and groceries, among others.





"ShopClues currently has over 2,500 local merchants across India that locally manufacture their products. We have a long working relationship with these manufacturers and their operations have been verified to be indigenous over the years," ShopClues Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Sethi told PTI.

ShopClues CEO Sanjay Sethi and CBO Radhika Ghai





He added that to guide buyers on 'Made in India' products, they have been visually tagged and will be located in the new 'Atmanirbhar' store.





Some of the domestic brands on the platform include Digimate, Khadi, Pause, Clymb, Darkpyro, Ikall, Sukkhi, and Patanjali.





Any brand or vendor with proof of manufacturing in India can avail this badge in three-to-four working days, Sethi said.





"We have tagged about one lakh products in the 'Atmanirbhar Store'... This accounts for roughly 40 percent of the total brands sold on ShopClues. We are amplifying the 'Vocal for Local' campaign by actively marketing our 'Atmanirbhar' store and 'Made In India' badges," he said.





The company plans to onboard new SME manufacturers/ sellers that can use the ShopClues' platform to merchandise products made by them.





'Made in India' badge is currently live on the mobile and desktop sites, and will be extended to app users soon.





Earlier, in October 2019, the Gurugram-based platform announced its merger with Singapore-based Qoo10 Pte Ltd in a stock deal. Qoo10 is an ecommerce platform in Southeast Asia, which services small and medium enterprises (SMEs) via its localised online marketplaces in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong etc, and plans to expand into other Asian countries.









(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)