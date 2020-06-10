Coronavirus updates for June 10

India registered over 9,500 daily COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row as states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra see a spike in the number of infections. According to Worldometer, India now has more than 280,000 confirmed cases, and more than 7,700 deaths.





Rajasthan has decided to seal its borders for a week, and allow only those with valid passes. Maharashtra crossed the 90,000 case-mark, overtaking China, as the west Indian state recorded an average of 94 cases an hour. With 178 cases recorded in Telangana on Tuesday, no district in the state is coronavirus-free.





Meanwhile, India is reeling from the economic ramifications of the two-month nationwide lockdown. The registration of vehicles in Maharashtra RTOs saw a drastic fall, as only seven percent of the vehicles were registered in the last two months as compared to last year.





According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, only five percent of corporates in India are planning to hire in the July-September quarter. Fitch Ratings predicted that though India's economy could contract by as much as five percent in the present financial year, it is expected to grow at 9.5 percent in FY22, signalling a V-shape recovery.





Across the world, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have crossed 7.3 million. The World Health Organisation has advised Pakistan to implement intermittent lockdowns to counter the surge in cases. With social protection for the poor thinning out, the United Nations has warned that the world may see a food crisis worse than in the last 50 years.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How SaaS startup Vernacular.ai is going global as voice AI adoption accelerates amidst COVID-19





SaaS startup Vernacular.ai’s suite of speech and language solutions enables enterprises to convert audio to text by applying powerful neural network models in an easy-to-use API.





Pivot and Persist: Small-town foodtech startups diversify offerings to survive coronavirus





Foodtech startups in small towns have been the worst hit due to the government-imposed ban on food delivery. Here is an in-depth look into how they’re faring during the coronavirus-induced crisis.





Edtech startup Great Learning's annual revenue jumps 150 pc as coronavirus boosts demand





The Gurugram-based startup, founded by Mohan Lakhamraju, former India head of Tiger Global, said it saw a rising demand for upskilling in digital competencies.





Edtech startup Lido Learning to hire senior citizens as tutors during coronavirus





The startup is planning to onboard 500 former teachers and train them to teach on the platform.





These 8 healthtech startups raised funding amid coronavirus to provide healthcare services





An estimated 4,800 healthtech startups are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Here are a few who managed to grab investor attention despite the bleak scenario.





With clients like Apple and Uber, this air purifier company claims to reduce coronavirus risk





Magneto CleanTech was founded in 2017 by Himanshu Agarwal and Bhanu Agarwal. The air purifier manufacturing company’s USP lies in its trap-and-kill technology, which is seen as an effective way to contain the coronavirus as well.





Amazon announces launch of 'MSME Accelerate' to help small businesses recover





The initiative aims at helping MSMEs with deals and discounts that will enable them to kickstart their businesses with the gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown.





Meet the man who is giving free haircuts to underprivileged children in Mumbai amid COVID-19





Ravindra Birari, a hairdresser from Titwala in the Thane district of Maharashtra, has been giving free haircuts to needy children once a week.





Why tech skills will be mandatory for the financial services sector in a post-coronavirus world





Coronavirus has drastically altered working patterns and workplaces, and financial organisations and employees must new tech skills to adapt to the new normal.





Coronavirus: How companies can leverage cloud computing tools and services





As we adapt to a new normal of working from home, here’s how you can leverage technologies like cloud computing to optimise processes amidst coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Panacea Biotec inks deal with US-based Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine





The company in partnership with Refana aims to manufacture over 500 million doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine, with over 40 million doses expected to be available for delivery early next year.





MakeMyTrip ties up with Meru to offer sanitised cab services at major airports





Some safety procedures include ozone sanitisation inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol sanitisation of the cab's exteriors, and temperature check of the driver-partner.