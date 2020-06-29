TikTok, ShareIt, WeChat, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi among 59 apps banned by Indian government

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps.

By Press Trust of India
29th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, including China's TikTok, ShareIt, and WeChat, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and national security of the country.


In an official statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India."


"The compilation of these data, its mining, and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.
TikTok app
Also Read

#VocalForLocal: Social app Chingari garners 2.5M downloads


The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps.


"On the basis of these, and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices," it said.


Chinese apps ban

Indian Government banned 59 Chinese apps. Source: MeitY


The statement added that this move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."


The Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) also complimented Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Government of India for such a massive step of banning 59 Chinese applications, which will be a big support to CAIT’s Boycott Chinese Goods campaign.


"This huge unprecedented step will go a long way in strengthening the Boycott China campaign of CAIT. Boycott China movement is now, well and truly a national reality, and seven crore traders of India stands in solidarity with the Union Government" said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mark Zuckerberg loses $7B in a day as top brands boycott Facebook ads

Sohini Mitter

Wow! Momo and Cafe Coffee Day get into strategic partnership

Ramarko Sengupta

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

This bootstrapped online marketplace is helping artisans sell their products under their own brand name

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Celebrating India's most-loved brands amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for June 29

Kanishk Singh

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; quota fixed at 50 lakh units/month

Press Trust of India

Oracle ups investment in India, opens second cloud region in Hyderabad

Vishal Krishna

Enterprise solution provider Innoviti expands ESOP pool to $10M

Debolina Biswas

Vocal for local: Here is how many Indians care about ‘country of origin’ while buying online

Ramarko Sengupta

Over 90pc sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online