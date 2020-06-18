After Fleets, Twitter introduces voice tweets

Twitter has announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to use their voice to tweet. To begin with, the new feature will be made available to limited iOS users, but will be rolled out across the globe in the following weeks.





In a blog post, Twitter said, voice tweeting has been introduced to create more human-like experience for listeners and storytellers. However, the micro-blogging site has not mentioned when it will be rolling out the feature for Android users, yet.









Earlier last week, Twitter started testing its 'Fleets' feature in India, which allows users to post content that disappears after 24 hours, much like Instagram's Stories.





You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020





Maya Patterson, Staff Product Designer at Twitter, and Remy Bourgoin, Senior Software Engineer at the social media company, took to its blog and said:





"Twitter is where you go to talk about what’s happening. Over the years, photos, videos, GIFs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes, 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice."

Users wanting to tweet their voice will have to tap on the compose tweet icon, click on the voice icon, select the red record button, and begin recording the message. Once done, users will have to tap on 'Done.' Users can also select to add text or start a thread before sending the tweet.





However, each voice tweet, like text tweets, will come with its own set of limits. The voice tweet is capable of capturing 140 seconds of audio, and once that is crossed, it automatically creates a thread.





The blog also suggests that followers will get to see the voice tweets on their timelines along with other text tweets.





"On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll. You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go," the blog read.

The announcement comes right after the social media giant launched its dedicated search prompt, an expansion of its #ThereisHelp prompt. Available on iOS, Android, and on mobile.twitter.com in India, the feature, which is available in Hindi and English language, will direct users looking for domestic violence-related keywords towards relevant information by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and National Commission for Women (NCW).