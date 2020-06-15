Uber expands its package delivery service ‘Uber Connect’ to Bengaluru

Ride-hailing platform Uber today expanded its recently launched package delivery service ‘Uber Connect’ to Bengaluru which will enable residents to send and receive parcels from each other and also order items from shops within city limits, while maintaining social distancing.





In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber piloted the new service last month which is now available across 11 Indian cities including Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati, Gurugram, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Noida.





Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, "With citizens continuing to maintain social distancing norms, we believe there is a huge opportunity for Uber Connect. The offering reinforces our commitment to leverage our technology and network to support cities and communities, and continue to move what matters. The service will continue to provide driver partners with new earning opportunities.”





All packages sent via Uber Connect need to be transportable on a two-wheeler vehicle, be under five kilograms in weight, securely sealed and items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items are not allowed to be sent.





All driver partners have been given virtual training to maintain strict health and hygiene standards, and avoid direct contact with customers during delivery.





Uber said its new package delivery service will adhere to all guidelines laid down by authorities, and all driver partners associated with Uber Connect have undergone virtual training exercises for this service.





Like on-demand trips, customers will be able to monitor the trip's progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the drop off. Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.





Earlier in May, scooter and bike-sharing startup Lime had raised $170 million investment round led by Uber with participation from Alphabet, Bain Capital Ventures, GV, and other existing and new investors.





As part of the deal, Lime is also acquiring Uber’s micromobility subsidiary Jump, and will further expand its mobile app integration with the ride-hailing giant.