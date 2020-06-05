Home services marketplace Urban Company launches UC Safe Salon campaign

India and the UAE’s home services platform, Urban Company today unveiled its UC Safe Salon campaign. The campaign encourages women to try Urban Company salon services while reassuring that it is the most hygienic salon for all their essential needs in the post COVID world.





Founded in November 2014, the company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website.

Co-Founders of Urban Company





During the last two months of lockdown, Urban Company had put in place a wait-list programme and got a response from over one lakh women who were keen to book UC Salon services post the lockdown.





Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Deorah, VP Marketing, Urban Company, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of UC Safe Salon campaign where we assure consumers of the safety and hygiene standards of our salon services. The last two months, we have been revising and retraining our beauticians on the new techniques of certain services that traditionally required high contact, such as threading and waxing. We expect two lakh customers to book UC Salon at home for women services and look forward to a positive response from them.”





The UC Safe Salon campaign will be kickstarted with a TVC featuring TV veterans Neena Kulkarni and Shweta Tiwari who have themselves availed UC services. Various other influencers are also joining the campaign on digital platform to spread awareness about the company’s reopening of services and new techniques.





The company says it is taking all necessary safety measures as they deliver salon at home service.





Currently it is operational in 18 cities in India (including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam) and four international markets (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore).