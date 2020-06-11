Xiaomi forays into laptop segment; launches Mi NoteBook series in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday announced its entry into the laptop segment with its Mi NoteBook series — Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition — making its global debut in India.





With its high-end, thin, and light laptops, Xiaomi is aiming to reach out to the power users — people who want their devices to deliver a certain level of performance (gaming, entertainment, education, and improved productivity) — like students, young professionals, etc., aged between 18 and 35 years old.









Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said,





“We are excited to launch the series as Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition makes its global debut in India. With Mi NoteBooks, we are confident that Indian consumers will love the harmonious balance of best in class technology, experience, and design on Mi NoteBooks.”





Supported by 10th generation Intel Core processors, both the laptops have magnesium-aluminium alloy and an anodized sandblasted coating, and weighs 1.35 kg.





Additionally, the series comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home Edition, and offers DTS Audio Processing, and apps like Mi Quickshare to share files between your Android smartphone and laptop. It also sports Mi Blaze to connect the laptop with your Mi Band.





The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition features a ‘Horizon Display' — a 14-inch display in the footprint of a 13.3-inch form factor with 91 percent screen to body ratio. It has a 16:9 Full HD display, and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.





Further, an anti-glare coating is provided to avoid reflections and reduce strain on the eyes while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source.





Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is among the first few devices to debut with the NVIDIA MX350 GPU, which comes with 2GB of Video RAM, allowing users to smoothly edit photos/videos, or play games along with an additional 8GB RAM.





The laptop also offers a 46-Wh battery which delivers a backup of up to 10 hours. It comes with a 65-W fast charger that gets you up and running from 0 to 50 percent charge in 30 mins.





While Mi NoteBook 14 will be available in Silver colour at an inaugural starting price of Rs 41,999, the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will sport a Mercury Grey colour at a starting price of Rs 54,999.





The laptops will be available for sale on Xiaomi's website, Amazon, and offline retail partners.